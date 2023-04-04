Taylor Swift hides inside a broomstick to get to the stage

“The rumors are horrible and cruel / But baby most of them are true”

Taylor Swift just kicked off her “Eras Tour” (Get tickets here) But Swifties have already confirmed that they hide in a broomstick to get into unseen sight.

Naturally, video evidence appeared on SwiftTok, uploading a clip of the star being wheeled to the stage in a janitor’s cart full of mops and brooms. Once Swift reaches her destination, she casually walks up to the stage, oblivious that her secret has been blown.

The clip was uploaded by a TikTok user @employee, who shared their view of nosebleed seats at one of Swift’s Arlington shows. “Taylor Swift didn’t get off the janitor bandwagon during the #arlingtonerastour,” they wrote in the caption. Watch it below.

This isn’t the first time rumors of Swift hiding in unconventional ways have been confirmed. Back in 2018, Zayn Malik revealed that the singer was traveling in a giant suitcase to avoid the paparazzi.

The “Eras Tour” continues through August 9th with a rotating cast of all-star supporting cast including Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, beabadoobee, and more. Read the recap of the second weekend in Las Vegas, and check out the list of every surprise song played so far.

