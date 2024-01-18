January 18, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold puja on Malti's second birthday with Madhu Chopra | Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold puja on Malti's second birthday with Madhu Chopra | Bollywood

Roxanne Bacchus January 18, 2024 2 min read

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, celebrated her second birthday in Los Angeles. After Nick took fans inside the little girl's birthday party, Priyanka posted a collection of photos from the special day when the family also held a special prayer service for their daughters. Not only Priyanka, Nick and Malti Mary were with them, so was Dr. Madhu Chopra as well, as the family together sought blessings at the temple. Read also: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas throw an Elmo-themed party for their daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra's daughter

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, is now two years old.

In the first picture, shared by Priyanka, Malti Mary Chopra Jonas is seen with a flower garland around her neck. The birthday girl looked adorable in her pajamas, braids and a little bow tie. This was followed by a Maltese party look for an Elmo-themed celebration.

Amazon sales season is here! Splurge and save now! click here

A special puja for a Maltese

She was wearing a pink shirt with red pants and a tiara along with heart-shaped sunglasses. In the picture, Priyanka is seen holding Malti in her arms inside the temple premises for the puja. Her mother Madhu also joined Priyanka, Nick Jonas and Malti for a photo, as they offered prayers.

She also added random pictures of Malti from the birthday party which she seemed mesmerized by during the puppet show. She also looked happy when she finished a bag of snacks herself.

Beach party

Previously, the family celebrated Malti's birthday with an intimate celebration on the beach. Photos and videos of them and their friends and family members from the beach have surfaced online. While sharing a moment from the gathering, Priyanka and Nick were seen walking on the beach with their pet dog in another picture posted by the Citadel actor.

See also  Giancarlo Esposito explained the horrific Premiere scene to children

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote: “She is our miracle. She is 2.” In response to her post, many celebrities wished for the Maltese in the comments section. From Lara Dutta to Dia Mirza, even Naomi Campbell sent her love to the family.

Nick had previously posted: “Our little angel is 2 years old.” From Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas to John Lloyd Taylor to Kavanaugh James and Greg Jarbowski, many of their friends and family attended the event.

entertainment! entertainment! entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow us WhatsApp channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place

About the author

Dedicated professionals who write about film and television with verve. Expect views, comments and news.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Vince Staples' show on Netflix already sounds like the right kind of weird

January 17, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Taylor Tomlinson CBS Late Night series premiere recap after midnight

January 17, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Brent Sikkema, the influential gallery owner, was found dead in his apartment in Rio

January 17, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold puja on Malti's second birthday with Madhu Chopra | Bollywood

January 18, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Scientists cannot explain the mysterious galaxy

January 18, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Josh Gedde will not face police charges after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a possible minor

January 18, 2024 Joy Love
1 min read

McConnell to Speaker Johnson: Prepare to get Ukraine border deal out of Senate – live updates

January 18, 2024 Frank Tomlinson