Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold puja on Malti's second birthday with Madhu Chopra | Bollywood

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, celebrated her second birthday in Los Angeles. After Nick took fans inside the little girl's birthday party, Priyanka posted a collection of photos from the special day when the family also held a special prayer service for their daughters. Not only Priyanka, Nick and Malti Mary were with them, so was Dr. Madhu Chopra as well, as the family together sought blessings at the temple. Read also: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas throw an Elmo-themed party for their daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra's daughter

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, is now two years old.

In the first picture, shared by Priyanka, Malti Mary Chopra Jonas is seen with a flower garland around her neck. The birthday girl looked adorable in her pajamas, braids and a little bow tie. This was followed by a Maltese party look for an Elmo-themed celebration.

A special puja for a Maltese

She was wearing a pink shirt with red pants and a tiara along with heart-shaped sunglasses. In the picture, Priyanka is seen holding Malti in her arms inside the temple premises for the puja. Her mother Madhu also joined Priyanka, Nick Jonas and Malti for a photo, as they offered prayers.

She also added random pictures of Malti from the birthday party which she seemed mesmerized by during the puppet show. She also looked happy when she finished a bag of snacks herself.

Beach party

Previously, the family celebrated Malti's birthday with an intimate celebration on the beach. Photos and videos of them and their friends and family members from the beach have surfaced online. While sharing a moment from the gathering, Priyanka and Nick were seen walking on the beach with their pet dog in another picture posted by the Citadel actor.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote: “She is our miracle. She is 2.” In response to her post, many celebrities wished for the Maltese in the comments section. From Lara Dutta to Dia Mirza, even Naomi Campbell sent her love to the family.

Nick had previously posted: “Our little angel is 2 years old.” From Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas to John Lloyd Taylor to Kavanaugh James and Greg Jarbowski, many of their friends and family attended the event.

