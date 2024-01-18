On Malti Mary's birthday, visit Chopra Jonas temple. See pictures of Priyanka, Nick, Madhu

Priyanka with family. (politeness: Priyanka Chopra)

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on cloud nine as their bundle of joy Multi Marie turned two on Monday. While Nick Jonas treated fans to a sneak peek at Multi Marie's intimate birthday bash, we were certainly hoping to see more of the spirited celebration. Priyanka has now granted our wish with her latest post. The international star has just dropped another set of photos from her beloved daughter's second birthday celebration, which also included a visit to the temple. The opening frame shows little Malti Marie, wearing a cute matching set and bindi, standing with a garland at the temple. While the next frame shows her looking like a rock star at her Elmo-themed birthday party, we can also see the entire family performing a special prayer in one of the clicks. Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra also joined the family on the special occasion. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote: “She is our miracle. She is 2.” Many of Priyanka's friends wished Malti Mary on her big day. Dia Mirza wrote: “Happy birthday my baby girl.”

Priyanka Chopra Andaz Co-star Lara Dutta commented, “Happy birthday my beautiful baby girl!!” Mindy Kaling wrote: “Happy birthday to this cutie!” Preity Zinta commented, “Awww!!! She looks so cute… Happy Birthday, Maltese.” Guneet Monga, Ira Dubey and Camilla McConaughey also wished the little one. Many fans also praised the family for embracing Indian and American cultures with equal enthusiasm, as she won Visiting the Temple with Hearts. One fan commented, “I mean I've been following you for a very long time now and the best part I see is that you're impressing both cultures in the same way. I mean it is very important for the younger generation to be connected to their roots and at the same time embrace them as well, great respect to you and at the same time you are setting an ideal example for the entire nation that multi-culturalism is sustainable and embracing your values ​​at the same time, converting to other religion is possible… Happy birthday to her… She God blessed her with a beautiful mother.”

Another wrote: “Happy birthday… nice to see that you embrace both cultures so beautifully.” “Nick wearing a letterman's jacket in Mandir is something I never thought I'd see,” one user joked.

On Wednesday, Nick Jonas shared a series of photos from Elmo's Sesame Street birthday party at Malti Marie. “Our little angel is 2 years old,” he wrote along with the photos. Read all about it here

After Malti Marie was born in 2022, the little boy spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. after Her baby arrived home“After more than 100 days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Priyanka Chopra wrote. “Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours has been a challenging few months, what has become clear is Absolutely, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are thrilled that our little girl is finally home and we just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's Hospital in La Jolla and Cedars Sinai, LA, who were selflessly there in “Every step of the way. Our next chapter starts now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get him mm! Mama and Daddy love you.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January 2022. The couple married each other in December 2018 after dating for a few months.