Vince Staples' show on Netflix already sounds like the right kind of weird

Vince Staples is getting his own Netflix series. Rapper, and sometimes actor, He first tweeted about his show on Monday, but it wasn't until Wednesday that we got our first look at it in the new Netflix trailer and it already looks pretty cool. The series is called The Vince Staples Showwill premiere on February 15.

The trailer begins with Vince arriving home and sitting on the couch watching TV with his girlfriend. When she asks him about his day, we see brief flashes of the show, in which Vince gets into a fight with someone dressed as a mascot, gets recognized during a bank robbery, and struggles to order fast food.

The trailer seems more concerned with conveying the atmosphere of the show than any actual plot details, but it's pretty successful nonetheless. Each scene seems weirder, funnier, and more tense than the last. It would be difficult for an offbeat series created by a rapper to avoid comparisons to the series created by Donald Glover. Atlantabut strangely enough, the trailer has a similar feel Uncut gemstones Also, as a minor celebrity in New York takes him to some pretty terrible places.

Although Staples is mostly a musician, this isn't the first time he's tried to put on a show. He also created a much smaller version of The Vince Staples Show to Facebook back in 2019, but that series was short-lived. Since then, Staples has appeared in series such as Abbott Elementary And Unsafe.