3 zodiac signs with difficult horoscopes for September 8, 2023

We’ve all heard the phrase “between a rock and a hard place,” and on Friday, September 8, 2023, three zodiac signs will get to know firsthand what that means. What we’re dealing with is the idea that we’re very determined to do something. We are ambitious to the point of error, and we seriously believe that we can achieve what we want, which is very great in theory, isn’t it? Well, until we face a reality that doesn’t want us to go beyond Go. Today, while transiting Mars square Moon, we’ll want to fight a battle we can’t win, even if our intentions are only in a positive light. Because of this, the day may end up feeling tough on Gemini, Leo, and Libra.

With our good intentions, we can’t help but feel that we are on the right track, and that if we are full of energy and positivity, how can we go wrong? This is where “real life” comes in to teach us the lesson we weren’t in the mood to learn. We are caught between a rock and a hard place today, which basically means that we are caught between our emotional drive and a very real situation that will not allow us to move forward. It sounds like a whole bunch of “life” if you ask me. The good life and its cosmic tricks, right?

During a Mars square, we don’t take it lightly when we’re rejected or put off—which is why this day can be really unnerving. How did we get so wrong? If our intentions are so good and our energy is such, how could things have gone wrong for us? Well, Mars square energy is fickle; We may want the best, but on a day like this, we may consider that sometimes we don’t get what we want. “Some days the bear will eat you. Some days you will eat the bear.” Guess what will happen today?

Three zodiac signs may feel down on September 8, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 – June 20)

With all your enthusiasm, you feel as though the day should go smoothly and according to plan, and with a Martian moon in the sky, you may see a different outcome than you expected. On September 8, 2023, you will experience the distinct sense that “all your clothes are dressed up and there is nowhere to go”.

It’s like this day has been on your mind for weeks, and now that it’s “time to go,” you’re not only ready, willing, and able, you’re wondering why the hell nothing is happening. Welcome? is anybody there? The idea that your greatest effort, which you will make on Friday, will go unnoticed really bothers you. Why? Why are you being ignored? You’ve created a situation that you believe is perfect for momentum and getting things done, however, life seems to have a different plan in store for you. ah! Mars Moon Square, you’ve done it again!

2. Leo

(23 July – 22 August)

Today may feel like pure anger to you, Leo. You certainly weren’t feeling discouraged when you began your ambitious endeavor, but when you look around you, it’s as if everything out there is standing in your way, and you simply don’t understand it.

During Mars’ lunar square on September 8, 2023, you’ll wonder how all your best-laid plans took a wrong turn, as you know you didn’t put them that way. I have dedicated this day for the purpose of achievement.

I did my due diligence, and tried to get everything right before starting. Now that you’re starting, you can’t get past the gate, which infuriates you. Your character doesn’t do well during the events of Mars square, and with the Moon square Mars, you’ll feel it even more, and it’ll feel like a defeat. You will have nothing to do with defeat. You will turn to anger because you feel that at least anger is something you can control.

3. Libra

(23 Sep – 22 Oct)

The only thing that really pisses you off is when you feel like you’ve given yourself false hope. On September 8, 2023, that’s exactly what it will feel like. It’s like you’ve built this great expectation for yourself, and for some reason, AKA Moon Square Mars, you can’t get past “going” today. But what really burns you is not the idea of ​​not being able to move on; There is no good reason why you should not.

All obstacles and any obstacles have long been taken into account. However, here you are unable to get over what stands in your way. The whole thing might piss you off and also piss you off because of your own tastes. You feel angry and bitter, and things were not meant to be this way. You know, because you started this whole thing feeling good about everything.

Ruby Miranda explains the I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She provides private readings and has served as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.