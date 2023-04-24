Nick Cannon Provides Update On Jamie Foxx Amid Hospital Treatment (EXCLUSIVE)

Nick Cannon shares an update on his friend, Jamie Foxx, as he was recently hospitalized.

ET’s Kevin Frazier spoke to Cannon over the weekend about his new radio show, Daily Canonpremiere on Monday Ampereand some of the hot topics he would cover, when Foxx was brought up.

“Man, I pray,” Cannon said when asked how the 55-year-old actor was doing. “You see, I posted on Instagram. I was literally saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my older brother.”

He continued, “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, do him a favor.”

While Canon did not specify what this service is, it did reveal that it will be “available soon.”

“I can’t really say what it is, but it’s coming soon,” Cannon promised. “I was reluctant to go there, and even talk about it, but he gave me his blessing, so it’s such a sweet thing. He’s up. They say he’s up, so, we love that.”

“This is a family over there,” he added.

What Cannon was referring to came last week, just days after news broke that Foxx had “medical complications.” Sharing an elegant photo of the pair, Cannon wrote, “Prayer changes things! The Living Covenant! Let’s all talk about a full and comprehensive healing of the most gifted human being on earth with a spirit greater than this small planet!! @iamjamiefoxx The power of the gods works through you as we speak! Illness, Neither low nor negative frequencies have any power over your life, my king!”

Pointing to a Bible verse, he added, “For he says he will take away all sicknesses in Exodus 23:25 and we will lay all our cares and sicknesses on Him! 1 Peter 5:7! Amen! And love frequencies in your way, big bro!! You know how much I love you guys!” Family🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️‍🩹.

Foxx is still receiving medical attention but is on the mend after the undisclosed health issue left him in the hospital earlier this month. A source told ET on Tuesday that Foxx is “recovering [and] He feels loved by everyone.”

Fox’s daughter, Corinne, first announced that her father had suffered an unspecified health crisis on April 12.

When Corinne first announced the news, she wrote in a social media post, “We wanted to share that, my dad, Jamie Foxx, had medical complications yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he’s already on his way to recovery.” “.

Corinne turned off the comments on her post, not going into detail about the “medical complications.” ET has reached out to a Foxx representative for comment.

A source previously told ET Tuesday morning that Foxx is “doing well, thankfully…he’s recovering and has been surrounded by his family.”

One day before he was admitted to the hospital, the Oscar winner was photographed on the set of his movie, Back in business.

The next day, the crew was notified that Foxx would be two hours late, as he was sick. Shortly after that, they got a call saying Foxx wasn’t coming. Filming was later suspended for the day.

ET recently learned that production is on Back in business It’s been going since Foxx’s health scare, and they used a stand-up to film some of his scenes. The movie was always scheduled to end this week, and that’s still the plan.

