SNL’s Michael Che gets groans for Taylor Swift fans

NBC

Kenan Thompson manages to make a sneak peek at Photo Nichols murdered by Memphis police officers inside Saturday Night LiveAn irrelevant cold open plan this week. And Colin Jost and Michael Che seem to agree that the biggest news story of the week was too grim to joke about on Weekend Update.

Instead, the couple focused on Facebook welcoming Donald Trump back to its platform after a two-year ban — “this time they’re going to put up firewalls to keep him in check, which I think is the same thing they say every time they try to reopen Jurassic Park” — and research For secret documents in the homes of ex-presidents.

Then came this joke from Che about A The hearing is on Capitol Hill this week: “During the Senate hearings investigating Live Nation and its monopoly on concert ticket sales, Taylor Swift fans protested outside the Capitol Building. Oh, that’s sweet. And only two years after their parents were there.”

An image of a right-wing insurgent flashed across the screen as the live audience groaned in response – and Jost gleefully took his announcer’s punch.

From there, Jost moved on to joke about Florida Sen. Rick Scott vowing to finish the US-Mexico border wall and name it after Donald Trump. “Although most things named after Donald Trump are complete failures,” he joked when a picture of Donald Trump Jr. appeared on the screen next to him.

For more information, listen and subscribe The last laugh podcast.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the biggest scoops and scandals of the Daily Beast straight to your inbox. Open an account now.

Stay in the know and get unlimited access to our unparalleled Daily Beast Reports. subscribe now.