The actress was at ’24’, ‘Bosch’ and ‘Timeless’ 45 – Deadline

Actress Annie Wershing, best known for her roles in TV shows 24, Bush And Khalida, died of cancer. Her publicist confirmed that Wershing was 45 years old.

She continued to film even after her diagnosis in 2020, with notable roles in Star Trek: Picard As the Borg queen in season 2, and rookie rookie. She is also in the new HBO drama The last of us.

Wersching’s husband, actor Stephen Voll, released a statement. “There’s a cavernous hole in this family’s soul today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found amazement at the slightest moment. She didn’t need music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. Go find it. It’s everywhere.” And we will come back to find it.

“As I lead our boys, love her real life, down the winding driveway and street, she would cry out Goodbye! Until we fell out of earshot and entered the world. I can still hear her ringing. Goodbye my friend. Love you little family…”

John Cassar, director and producer of 24, also praised it. “My heart is shattered into more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and an infectious smile. Catching up with such talent, she took my breath away. More than just a co-worker, Annie became a true friend to me, my family, and all the cast and crew members who They worked with her. They will truly miss her and the fans who always found time to interact with her. Annie will miss you, you made your mark, and we are all better for it.”

Wershing was born and raised in St. Louis by parents Sandy and Frank.

Among the survivors are her husband and children, Freddie, 12; Ozzie, and Archie, 4.

GoFundMe has been launched to support the family.