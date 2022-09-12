Emmy Awards 2022: How to watch and more

Here’s everything you need to know before the big TV night.
the host
Kenan Thompson He will take center stage as this year’s host, live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. This is Thompson’s first time hosting an Emmy, but he has been nominated six times.
Thompson said in a statement when the party hosted by him was announced. “Like all TV lovers, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”
Candidates
“Succession” It has received the most nominations of any show, receiving a total of 25 Nods, including one for Outstanding Drama, as well as Outstanding Actors nominations for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. “Ted Lasso” It topped the Comedy category, receiving 20 nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. Star Jason Sudeikis has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor, while Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham are among the supporting nominees for the actor. “Hacks” and “Only Murders In the Building” each received 17 nominations, rounding out the list of the top five nominees. click over here For a complete list of candidates.
how to watch
The Emmy Awards will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, but it will also air on Hulu and YouTube TV and will stream live on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.
CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.
