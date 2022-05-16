Marvel reportedly wanted Deadpool in a Doctor Strange 2 Post-Credits scene

After Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the debut of the MCU almost didn’t come with much more expected. Ryan Reynolds’ dead list. Recently, the fan favorite Maad has seen a huge rise in popularity due to rumors that he will make his Marvel Studios’ debut. Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madnesswhich first appeared in theaters.

Fans first started believing this idea when Deadpool was thought in Dr. Gharib 2 a poster which debuted with a Super Bowl trailer in February. even when Reynolds himself vehemently denied that he was in the moviethere was no way to know for sure if he was lying to keep a possible inclusion secret, thanks Andrew Garfield Incident from Spider-Man: There’s no room for home.

When the movie premiered, it turned out that Reynolds was true to his word because fans saw no sign of Deadpool. At what time Dr. Gharib 2Run time 126 minutesLeaving His first appearance in another project is on the way. However, in the days since the much-anticipated first part came out, a new report hints that this may not always have been the case.

Deadpool almost in Doctor Strange 2?

Warning – the rest of this article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness.

James Clement from Weekly Planet Podcast It was revealed that Marvel was planning Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to appear in a post-credits scene Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness.

Clement noted that one of his sources informed him of five different characters who had scenes that were filmed but were eventually cut from the final version of the film, including the main MCU version of Baron Mordo. Also mentioning Magneto for Michael Fassbender and two other characters, he shared the info on Deadpool near the end of his notes on the subject:

James Clement: “Someone sent me a list of five characters who were going to appear in that movie that were cut…so it looks like, yeah, Wanda killed the MCU Mordo, that was real. That was going to happen. Michael Fassbender was going to be Magneto…I said [to my source], “Have any of these been filmed?” And this guy said, “It was filmed but eventually cut out of the theatrical version,” which my source is referring to… Balder the Brave As mentioned, though not named… Ghost Rider, which is interesting as a member of Illuminati…” Nick Mason: “Oh, he was going to be in the Illuminati?” James Clement: “Yeah, I guess so? He was about to fight Wanda and probably die… and Deadpool was in the post-credits scene.”

Doctor Strange 2 almost had another X-Man

While the second post-credits scene of Doctor Strange 2 appeared Bruce Campbell Pizza Bubba Freedom from his painful spell, The first one introduced a fan to Charlie Theron entirely Where she and String were looking into the dark dimension. It’s impossible to say if these rumors about Deadpool’s inclusion in one of these scenes are true, but it’s undoubtedly great to imagine what it could have been.

Perhaps it was Wade Wilson who helped pull Campbell out of the euphoria of self-punches? Could he be in his entire scene, Fourth wall break And comment on the multi-universe madness? Maybe 2009 X-Men Inception: Wolverine A clone of Deadpool found its way into the MCU so Wade could kill him again, similar to Deadpool 2?

It’s impossible to tell how Marvel would have introduced Deadpool in the post-credits scene, especially since he’s confirmed to stick with the MCU for quite some time, unlike the now-slayed Illuminati. Shared by lead writer Michael Waldron It was against the hero in discussions to appear in Dr. Gharib 2 Sometime, giving some credence to this report.

Although Deadpool did not appear in this movie, his final start was full of action in the MCU fandom.

Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness playing now in theatres.

