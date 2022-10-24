Bayonetta’s original voice actress disputes the allegations, says she only asked for ‘fair wages and living expenses’

picture : Bayonetta 3

Helena Taylor, the original voice actor for Bayonetta from PlatinumGames and one of the parties At the center of a long-running and messy popular dispute over casting and wagesTonight, she issued a new statement addressing the allegations that have been made against her over the past week.

The epic experienced Claims from underpayment, Abused voice actors and Prominent developer temporarily disappears from TwitterIt started when Taylor made a series of recent videos in which she accused PlatinumGames of making an humiliatingly low pay offer for her to reprise her role as Bayonetta For the next third match.

The role was later given to Jennifer Hill –who issued their own statements-While a Bloomberg Report He said Originally PlatinumGames progress to pay taylor Somewhere between $3,000 and $4,000 per four-hour session for at least five recording sessions, totaling at least $15,000. Then it is said when Taylor was instead He asked for a ‘six-figure sum’ to express the character, negotiations broke down .

Tonight, Taylor He wrote a series of tweets contradicting some of the characters in this Reportssaying:

It came to my knowledge that some people call me a liar and a gold digger. I feel the need to defend myself and my reputation in the industry.

I also posted on the third part of my video series. I explained that their first offer was too low. This bid totaled $10,000. Remember, this is a $450 million franchise, (not counting the merchandise). Then I wrote in Japanese to Hideki Kamiya, asking what I was up to Deserves. I thought that as a creator, he would understand. He replied saying how much he appreciates my contribution to the game and how much fans want to express the game. Then I was offered an extra 5,000! [Note: it appears this is a typo, and that Taylor means 5,000] Therefore, she refused to express the game. Then I heard nothing from them for 11 months. Then they offered me a flat fee for expressing a few lines for $4,000. Any other lies, such as 4000 lies for 5 sessions, are total fabrications. There were no “extensive negotiations”. I’ve also been informed of silly ideas, like I’m asking for $250,000. I am a team player. I was only asking for a fair and living wage in line with the value I give to this game.