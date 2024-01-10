Last of Us Season 2 stars Beef star Young Mazino as Jesse

The Last of Us Season 2 continues to build its cast. Young Mazino is now the latest actor to join the hit HBO series, diverse to learn.

Mazzino will appear in Season 2 as Jesse, who is said to be “a pillar of his community who puts everyone's needs before his own, sometimes at great cost.”

“Young is one of those rare actors who is instantly undeniable once you see him,” said series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman. “We are so lucky to have him, and we can't wait for audiences to see Young shine on our show.”

Mazzino is the latest addition announced for Season 2, with Kaitlyn Dever recently added in the role of Abby.

Mazzino is best known for his role in the critically acclaimed Netflix limited series “Beef,” in which he played Paul, the younger brother of Steven Yeun’s character. His work on the series earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. His other television roles include appearances on shows such as “Blue Bloods,” “Prodigal Son,” and “New Amsterdam.”

He is repped by UTA, M88, Jackoway Austen Tyerman and Narrative.

“The Last of Us” is based on the hit video game of the same name created by Druckmann and developed by Naughty Dog. The official description states, “The story takes place twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is assigned to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsay), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What begins What a small job soon turns into a brutal and heartbreaking journey, as they must cross the United States and rely on each other to survive.

The cast of the first season also included Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reed, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Kevon Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Ashley Johnson, and. Troy Baker.

The series is written and executive produced by Mazen and Druckman. They both also directed episodes of the show. Caroline Strauss and Evan Wells, president of Naughty Dog, executive produce alongside PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan as well as Rose Lam. The series is a co-production between HBO and Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, World Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog produce.

“The Last of Us” was a huge success with both critics and audiences. In addition to its excellent viewership, the show received several award nominations for its first season. He has received three Golden Globe Award nominations as well as 25 Emmy Award nominations. While the Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on January 15, the show has already won eight Emmys at the Creative Arts Emmys. This includes wins for Outstanding Actor and Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Offerman and Reed, respectively.