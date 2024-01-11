'Mean Girls' Rules MLK Weekend With $30 Million – Deadline

Jojo Welden/Paramount Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Performers light candles and say prayers for the musical's revival at Paramount I mean girls He carries them big time throughout January after a drought caused by doubles. You see, for the next three weeks I mean girls, There is no major studio-level release until Apple Original Films is released Argyle Arrives February 2 via Universal.

On tracking, I mean girls Excellent with women, it is expected to take $30 million during MLK's four-day weekend in 3,782 theaters. Meanwhile, the R-rated Jason Statham working title from Amazon MGM Studios beekeeperwhich is strong with male and multicultural audiences, is looking to take in $16 million Friday through Monday.

“Beekeepers” MGM Amazon Studios

Comscore reported that 2024's first week of $172.6 million was 8% behind the same frame in 2023. However, it'll be hard to beat last year's MLK weekend: it was led by 20th Century Studios' fifth frame. Avatar: Water Road with $39.8 million, and Universal/Blumhouse's second weekend M3GAN with $21.7 million, good for a four-day holiday BO total of $124.8 million.

Tonight, Paramount is holding early previews for its film I mean girls at 450 Dolby and PLF Theaters, also known as “We Wear Pink Wednesdays Early Access Show” at 7 p.m. Those funds will go toward Thursday's previews, which begin at 4 p.m

I mean girls, rated PG-13 and directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., written by Tina Fey, based on the musical for which she wrote the book, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Renee Rapp, Jakyll Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Prinny, Jenna Fischer, Busy Phillips, Faye and Tim Meadows. The picture currently has a 75% fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The 2004 original, which starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, opened with $24.4 million and finished its domestic run at $86 million domestically, and $130.1 million worldwide.

beekeeper Available in 3,303 locations including Imax, Screen The David Ayer-directed film follows one man's brutal campaign for revenge, which takes on a national stake after he is revealed to be a former agent of a powerful, secretive organization known as the Beekeepers. Critics gave it a 72% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, higher than Statham's last two films. Mig 2 (27% corrupt) and Consumable 4 (14% corrupt).

“Clarence book” Tristar Pictures

Sony-TriStar launches Legendary Pictures clarence book, Which shouldn't do well with a low single digit take over four days in 2,100 theaters.

Written and directed by James Samuel, the film is supposed to be a new twist on the biblical epic. However, religious people aren't bound to flock to this: Lakeith Stanfield plays a struggling man on the street trying to make a better life for himself and his family. He became a prisoner of the power and glory of the ascended Christ and his apostles, risking everything to make his way to divine life.

Thursday previews begin at 3pm at 1,825 locations.