Meryl Streep dating Martin Short? Only the murders in the star building address the rumors

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards brought up several talking points — one of which was the rumor that Meryl Streep and Martin Short were a couple.

It turns out that this claim has been circulating for some time, as several reporters revealed that they heard rumblings from the acting duo, who were recently seen together in Murders only in the buildingThey were in a secret relationship.

Rumors heated up on Sunday (October 7) when the duo attended the Golden Globe Awards together, starring in the Hulu sitcom for which they both received nominations — but left empty-handed. Comedy writer Louis Viertel posted on

However, Short's representative has now stepped in to clarify the claims. In a statement issued to Prophet“They're just very good friends, nothing more,” they said.

In September 2023, Short, 73, received an outpouring of love from his Hollywood peers after a controversial hit article about the actor.

List He published an article titled “Why We Keep Going by Martin Short,” which he described as “devastatingly unfunny,” with Dan Kois writing in the article: “Throughout his evolution from stand-up comedian to troubled movie star to two-time failed talk show host For the ardent song-and-dance man, I wrinkled my nose.

“Every time he wears a ridiculous outfit or says something obscene or compliments the audience, I want to scream at the screen: Why are you like this?”

Kois's claims have struck a chord, with social media now filled with posts explaining why the article was “bad” and “misleading”. Short clips from SNLhis wonderful roles in sitcoms such as Curb your enthusiasm, and development stops And Modern familyIn addition, his interviews are widely shared along with messages of support for the actor.

Ben Stiller wrote: “Martin Short is a comedic genius. End of story” with Succession Actor J. Smith Cameron added: “Martin's infamous vignette is full of passages or references to characters that the writer finds annoying in some way, but it's so entertaining that the essay is a valentine in spite of itself.”

John Cusack chimed in: “I don't know what people are talking about about Martin Short – but his boxing match with Mister Rogers is my favorite.”

Short, who currently stars alongside Steve Martin and Selena Gomez Murders only in the buildingHe became famous as a comedian in the late 1970s.

In 1984, he joined the film crew Saturday Night LiveWhere he created the character Jiminy Glick.

In the same decade, the Canadian star, 73, made his Broadway debut and starred in films including… Three friends And inner space. His other credits include the 1991 remake of Father of the brideAnd Tim Burton Mars attacks! (1996).

Since 2015, he has toured stand-up with his regular collaborator Martin, and in 2017, a special filmed for Netflix received four Emmy nominations. Overall, it won two Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.