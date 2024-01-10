Selena Gomez reveals what she said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez puts an end to the Golden Globes rumors.





A viral moment was born at Sunday's awards show when Gomez could be seen animatedly chatting with castmates Taylor Swift and Kylie Taylor — who appeared shocked by what they heard — and a rumor quickly spread online that Gomez was talking about how she asked for a photo with Timothée Chalamet. But his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, refused.





on H! Share news on Instagram Regarding Tuesday's rumor, Gomez set the record straight with a simple comment. “I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Gomez captioned the post. “It's not anyone's business.”





Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the Golden Globe Awards.

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images



In addition to, A source reportedly told PEOPLE That Gomez “was not referring at all to anything related to Timothy or Kylie” and that Murders only in the building The star “never saw or spoke to” the couple.





Gomez was nominated at the 81st Annual Globe Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, for her role in Murders only in the building. I lost to The bear Star Ayo Edebiri.





Swift, who brought on Teller (wife of Miles Teller) as her guest for the evening, was nominated in the newly created category of Film and Box Office Achievement for her film musical. Taylor Swift: Tour for the Ages. The award ultimately went to Barbie.





