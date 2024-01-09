Star Wars movie 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' is coming from Jon Favreau

Baby Yoda is headed to the big screen.

Jon Favreau is directing a new Star Wars movie called The Mandalorian & Grogu. It will go into production later this year.

Favreau created the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” which follows a helmeted bounty hunter (played by Pedro Pascal) who begins the show on the run to protect a young, adorable alien named Grogu, known to fans as Baby Yoda. It's unclear where the upcoming film will fit into the timeline of the live-action series, which has aired three seasons and is currently in development on a fourth season.

“I loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said in a statement. “The prospect of bringing The Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is very exciting.”

“The Mandalorian & Grogu” is the first “Star Wars” movie in the works (with momentum, anyway) since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which grossed $1 billion globally and served as the grand finale to the original nine films. – Epic chapter. New parts of the space opera series were announced by director Patty Jenkins and Marvel producer Kevin Feige, but did not come to fruition. Since then, Star Wars has launched two more Mando TV shows, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, as well as the upcoming Skeleton Crew.

Favreau will produce The Mandalorian & Grogu with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni. While Filoni is providing guidance on the upcoming film, he will also be working on the second season of “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson.

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have brought two new and beloved characters to Star Wars, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” Kennedy said.

“The Mandalorian & Grogu” will lead Lucasfilm’s long upcoming development slate, including “Star Wars” spin-off films directed by Charmaine Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Filoni.

Although Disney's release calendar is constantly changing, the untitled “Star Wars” film is scheduled to premiere on May 22, 2026. A separate film set in a galaxy far, far away is scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2026, while a third ” “Star Wars”. The adventure will open on December 17, 2027. Disney has not elaborated on any of those films.