Brian Cox criticizes Joaquin Phoenix's terrible acting in the movie “Napoleon.”

Brian Cox didn't mince his words when he criticized Joaquin Phoenix's acting performance in the 2023 historical drama “Napoleon.”

“It's terrible,” the 77-year-old “Caliphate” star said. Heist Festival in London Earlier this week. “A truly awesome performance by Joaquin Phoenix.”

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte in the 2023 film “Napoleon.” Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The English actor continued: “It's really terrible. I don't know what he was thinking. I think it's completely his fault and I don't think so [director] Ridley Scott helps him.

“I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix, I tell you that. You could say it's good drama. No – it's lies. I think it's well called. Joaquin… Joaquin… is an idiot. It's kind of a weird performance,” he continued, speaking of pronouncing Phoenix's name. .

“Napoleon” starred Vanessa Kirby as the military leader's mistress and wife Josephine Bonaparte, and focused on the Frenchman's rise to power in the 19th century.

Cox also reacted to Mel Gibson's 1995 drama “Braveheart,” criticizing its historical aspect.

“Braveheart is a whole lot of bullshit,” the “X2” star said. “Mel Gibson was great but A A load of lies. He never impregnated the French princess. This movie is bullshit.

Cox appeared in the film as Argyle Wallace.

Last February, Cox criticized the style used by Jeremy Strong in starring in “Succession” in an interview with “Succession” magazine. City and countryside.

“He's a very good actor. And the rest of the group is all fine with it. Knowing the character and what you're doing is just part of the skill set,” he said of Strong, 45, at the time.

“It's very annoying,” Cox added of the “Selma” star's perpetual in-character appearance. “Don't make me keep doing this.”

What's more, Cox attacked Meghan Markle last year when she suggested she “knew what she was getting into” when she married Prince Harry in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since moved to California.

Cox said in a Haute Living New York In an interview, the 42-year-old Suits star had “childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and everything we see as a fantasy could be our life in our dreams.”

“You can't go into a system where someone has already been trained to behave a certain way and then expect them to isolate themselves,” he said.

