Sydney Sweeney: The actress calls the producer shameful for his comments on appearance and acting

Written by Helen Bushby

Culture correspondent

1 hour ago

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Sydney Sweeney said she felt “unjustly belittled”

Euphoria and The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney has responded to comments from Hollywood producer Carol Baum, who said: “She's not pretty, she can't act.” Why is it so hot?

Sweeney, who was nominated for an Emmy for both shows in 2022, called the comments “disgraceful.”

The actress said she felt “unfairly belittled.”

Baum, who has produced films including Dead Ringers and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, spoke after the film's screening.

Sweeney rep Variety gave this statementIn response to Baum: “How sad that a woman in a position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.

“If this is what she has learned over her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, then it is a shame.

“To unfairly disparage a fellow producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Carol Baum [pictured in 2007]“I don't understand Sidney Sweeney.”

Baum attended a Republican event where Dead Ringers was being shown, and there she spoke with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin.

Baum's full quote, which appeared in Variety, was: “There's an actress that everyone loves now: Sidney Sweeney. I don't understand Sidney Sweeney. I was on the plane watching Sidney Sweeney.” [Anyone but You] Because I wanted to watch it.

“I wanted to know who she was and why everyone was talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie — sorry for the people who like this… romantic comedy where they hate each other.” See also Who went home on Latin Night - Deadline

Baum, who also teaches at the University of Southern California, added: “I told my class, 'Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?'

“Nobody had an answer. But then the question came up: 'Well, if you could direct your movie because she was in it, would you do it?'…

“That's a hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made, and who turns away from the green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made.”

The BBC has contacted Carol Baum for comment.

Maslin Published on X He then responded to Baum's comments story by referring to the romantic comedy Anyone But You, which grossed £218 million (£175 million) at the worldwide box office.

“It's unwatchable,” she said. “Carole Baum said this after we showed 'Dead Ringers' at the Jacob Burns Film Center, and she mentioned that she saw 'Anybody But You' on a plane.”

Sweeney recently starred in and produced the horror film Immaculate.