Meghan Markle's limited launch of her first American Riviera Orchard has given her father-in-law King Charles' rival jam a boost this week, with royal followers stocking up on the sweet condiment in anticipation of her strawberry jam.

Charles Sales Highgrove Reserve Organic Strawberries It rose this week after a few select influencers began promoting Meghan's version on social media. The Duchess has gifted 50 jars of her product to a select few but has not announced when it will be available to the public. With the teaser release, some of the King's followers may be stocking up on the King's jam to put the Duchess and King's products to a first-hand test.

Megan's brand is based on Central California's identity, and its name is a nod to Santa Barbara's designation as the “American Riviera.” By contrast, Charles' lifestyle brand Highgrove is named after the king's private residence in Gloucestershire, England, and practically sells English heritage in its advertising. On the website, Charles' jam is described as a “quintessential English strawberry jam” and packaged with a “specially designed woodcut design that captures the natural beauty of the gardens at Highgrove” on its label.

Although it's unclear when Duchess Meghan's jam will be available for popular consumption, some of the 50 influencers chosen by Meghan have already expressed their admiration for the product. Tracy Robbins, a fashion designer and wife of Paramount CEO Brian Robbins, posted an Instagram Story about her jar of lemons in a basket and wrote that the jam was so good that she “wasn't sure I'd share it with anyone.” Argentine social activist Delfina Blackware also posted a photo of her bowl and wrote that she loved it, tagging @americanrivieraorchard.

The jam is the first product of the American Riviera Orchard brand, which the Duchess launched in March with a return to Instagram and a new website. Despite chatter on social media, there have been no updates or promotions posted on American Riviera Orchard's Instagram account or any pages added to its website.

For now, Sussex fans will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the Duchess' jelly, and see if it will match the King's jelly.