For Father’s Day, Volodymyr Zelensky thanked “brave” soldiers

“Thank you to every Ukrainian father and every Ukrainian family for your strong and brave soldiers who defended Ukraine’s freedom and fought for Ukraine’s life!” Volodymyr Zelensky sent Sunday, June 18, Father’s Day, thanks to all the soldiers fighting the Russian invasion, hoping that they can all return from the front one day. The Ukrainian president released a video produced by United24, a fundraising platform he created, showing Ukrainian soldiers returning home and hugging children. Follow our life.

The African Mediation Commission faces opposition. African leaders visiting St Petersburg on Saturday pleaded for an end to the war in front of Vladimir Putin. But his proposals were evaluated “Very difficult to implement” The day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the initiative by the Kremlin.

Ten proposals to end the confit. “War cannot last forever”, inaugurated by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. According to the latter, African peace proposals can be summarized in 10 points, specifically a “Relax on Both Sides”there “Recognition of Sovereignty” Removal of restrictions on the export of grain to countries recognized by the UN or through the Black Sea.

Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine. Reconstruction It will be at the center of a conference planned for mid-week in London and the second edition since the start of the Russian invasion, which was held last year in Lugano, Switzerland. Officials from more than 60 countries and hundreds of leaders from major global corporations are expected to attend.

37 airstrikes and 19 rocket attacks on Saturday. During the day on Saturday, Russian forces carried out 37 airstrikes and 19 rocket attacks via MLRS launchers, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. In addition, in the south of the country, the number of floods caused by the destruction of the Kagovka Dam has worsened.