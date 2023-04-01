April 2, 2023

A new French volunteer was killed

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed its condolences to the victim’s family.

The French Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that a French volunteer had been killed in Ukraine a week ago, confirming the daily’s report. the world. “A certain ‘T’ died a week ago,” the French newspaper assured.

“We have learned the sad news of this death. We express our condolences to the family who have contacted the relevant departments of the ministry (…), Quai d’Orsay told AFP.

Another death was reported in March

Last week, the ministry already confirmed the death of Kevin T., a former humanitarian who defected a year ago to fight alongside the Ukrainians, in Baghmouth, a frontline hot spot in eastern Ukraine.

“We recall that Ukraine, in all its parts, is a war zone. In this context, it is formally undesirable to visit Ukraine, whatever the reason,” he told the AFP ministry. week.

Many Frenchmen went to fight in Ukraine, where an international brigade under his command unites foreign fighters. Their numbers are not officially known. the world It says eight of them were killed.

