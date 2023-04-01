April 1, 2023

After a tragic accident in Monaco that left three people dead, the Louis-II tunnel has reopened to traffic.

Rusty Knowles April 1, 2023 1 min read

A few hours later A violent road accident kills three in the Louis-II tunnel in Monaco, the underground system located along the route of the F1 Grand Prix has reopened to road users. First alternating, at 3:15, then in both directions at 3:35.

The burnt-out SUV was pulled out of the tunnel around 12 o’clock after a lengthy search by Monaco judicial police for investigation.

Following this, agents from the Monegasque Sanitation Association cleaned the premises and picked up a large amount of rubbish strewn on the ground.

At this time, we do not know the exact circumstances of the tragedy. One thing is certain: only the vehicle is involved. In shock, he immediately burst into flames. All three could not get out of the cabin.

Today, public safety investigators are investigating eyewitnesses to the crash to determine whether speed was a factor in the deviation from the roadway. Analysis of video surveillance can also help identify the minutes leading up to this accident.

A duty medical examiner was also at the scene this morning to help identify the three victims.

