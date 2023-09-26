According to Yerevan, at least 28,000 people have taken refuge in Armenia

Thousands of Nagorno-Karabakh residents fled their region by car or on foot after Azerbaijan’s military conquest of the separatist territory.

They take the path to exile. About 28,120 refugees have arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian authorities announced on Tuesday, September 26. Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region, mainly populated by Armenians, that Azerbaijan launched a lightning strike last week.

Azerbaijan opened the only road from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia on Sunday, four days after separatists surrendered and a ceasefire agreement kept the separatist territory under Baku’s control.

Endless vehicles rushed to the last Azerbaijani checkpoint before the Armenian border on Tuesday. Some went on foot. “They Kicked Us Out”, a man, walked in front of the Azerbaijani soldiers. On Monday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed his promise to enclave rights for Armenians. “Guarantee”. Azerbaijan also promised to allow rebels who surrendered their weapons to go to Armenia.

France condemned as “Russia’s complicit eye”.

France estimated it had left on Tuesday “big” What happened to the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians? “Under the complicit eye of Russia”A peacekeeping force was stationed there in 2020. Paris recalled that the conduct “Azerbaijan is fully responsible for the fate of the Armenian people”. “We will resist any challenge to Armenia’s territorial integrity”Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna warned the National Assembly.

The EU is due to meet senior representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels on Tuesday. Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as France and Germany, will be represented by their national security advisors. Next week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s president will meet in Spain on October 5, which will be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles. Michael.