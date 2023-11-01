November 1, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A dazzling view of the Milky Way from South Africa – Ars Technica

A dazzling view of the Milky Way from South Africa – Ars Technica

Cheryl Riley November 1, 2023 2 min read
Zoom in / The Milky Way rises over Namibia.

Kurt Belser

Welcome to Daily Telescope. There is too little darkness in this world and not enough light; Too little pseudoscience and not enough science. We’ll let the other posts provide your daily horoscope. At Ars Technica, we’ll take a different route, finding inspiration from very real images of a universe full of stars and wonders.

Good morning. It’s November 1st, and today’s photo takes inspiration from southern Namibia. Perhaps the most famous tree in the southern region of Africa is the quiver tree – so named because its tubular branches can be shaped into arrow holders.

Kurt Belser took this photo of the Milky Way rising above a quiver tree in May as part of a photography tour in Namibia. The moon had already set, enhancing the darkness of the sky locally. This remote region of Africa already boasts some of the darkest skies in the world.

The tour group explored this site during the afternoon and returned after sunset to install the equipment. This included moving carefully in the dark, avoiding sharp rocks and other hazards. Belser took several 15-second exposures before starting a 30-minute exposure to highlight the star trails.

“I finally had 30 minutes or so to enjoy the amazing view,” he told Ars. “It was much better than the dark sky where I photographed the Milky Way in Arches National Park. You can appreciate how people in ancient times built their myths around what they saw in the dark night sky.”

You can visit his website below to see a photo of the star trails, as well as the location during daylight hours.

See also  Pluto was demoted to a dwarf planet in 2006

source: Kurt Belser.

Want to send a photo to the Daily Telescope? Contact us and say hello.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Scientists say that the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs stopped an essential process for life on Earth

November 1, 2023 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

NASA’s Lucy probe will fly by asteroid Dinkenish on November 1. Here’s what to expect

November 1, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

In 1952, 3 stars disappeared from the night sky. What happened to them?

October 31, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Lindsay Lohan is joining the Wallmart advertising team

November 1, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A dazzling view of the Milky Way from South Africa – Ars Technica

November 1, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Central Michigan is allegedly investigating photos showing Michigan employee Connor Stallions on the sideline at the opener

November 1, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Chrome for iOS now lets you move the address bar to the bottom

November 1, 2023 Len Houle