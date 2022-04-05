April 5, 2022

A "dead" telescope discovers Jupiter's twin from beyond the grave

Cheryl Riley April 5, 2022 4 min read

An exoplanet discovered by NASA’s Kepler space telescope, officially K2-2016-BLG-0005Lb. (Image credit: D. Specht et al, Kepler K2)

NASA’s Kepler space telescope has spotted a Jupiter-like planet in a new discovery, even though the instrument stopped working four years ago.

An international team of astrophysicists using NASA kepler space telescope, which ceased operations in 2018, has discovered an exoplanet similar to Jupiter located 17,000 light-years from Earth, making it the most distant exoplanet discovered by Kepler. The extrasolar planetofficially designated K2-2016-BLG-0005Lb, was observed in data captured by Kepler in 2016. Throughout its life, Kepler has observed more than 2,700 now confirmed planets.

