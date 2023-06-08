June 8, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A diver finds HMS Triumph, a World War II submarine that disappeared in 1942

Frank Tomlinson June 8, 2023 2 min read

A veteran Greek diver who specializes in locating sunken ships announced Wednesday that he has found a British submarine that went missing during a World War Two mission in 1942.

Kostas Thuctaridis told the state news agency ANA that his team located the wreck of the HMS Triumph at a depth of 670 feet in an undisclosed location in the Aegean Sea.

The search for the submarine began in 1998 and was “the hardest job I’ve ever done.” Thoctarides said in a Facebook post. He also posted videos and photos of the shipwreck showing the wooden steering wheel, compass and cannon.


HMS Triumph: the lost ww2 British submarine with a crew of 64 has been found in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 203 metres! by
History of the blue planet on
Youtube

“The right torpedo plug, located at the height of the turret, has been opened, and the MK VIII torpedo is halfway out of the submarine!” Thoctarides wrote.

He added that a search of archives in the UK, Germany, Italy and Greece helped unearth the submarine’s final resting place.

The 84-meter Type T submarine was launched in 1938 and carried out twenty missions, including attacks against Axis ships, landing British commandos and rescuing Allied soldiers.

Thoctarides – who located the British submarine HMS Perseus that sank in 1941 – said an Italian pilot last saw Triumph near Cape Sounion near Athens.

British Royal Navy submarine HMS Triumph, N18, at sea, date not given.

/ Getty Images


It is believed that the ship’s final attack was against an Axis cement cargo ship.

She was officially declared missing with 64 people on board in January 1942.

Thoctarides told ANA that the submarine’s periscopes and hatches were down, indicating that it was in a deep dive during its final moments.

He said that it appears that the explosion was drowned out by a strong explosion in the front section, but the cause of the explosion is still unclear.

Thuctarides said his team recently discovered several torpedoes of the same type used by the submarine near the shipwreck.

“This fact leads us to believe that Victory fired more than one torpedo” during its final mission, he wrote.

Thoctarides said HMS Triumph is the fifth submarine found off the coast of Greece. Last year, he announced that his team had found Jantina’s wreckan Italian submarine that sank on July 5, 1941, with 48 crew on board, after being hit by torpedoes fired by the British submarine HMS Torbay in the Aegean Sea.

Triumph’s discovery comes less than two months after a team of explorers announced it Found a sunken Japanese ship She was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines in 1942, resulting in Australia’s largest naval wartime naval loss of 1,080 lives in total.

See also  Alberta wildfires: More than 13,000 people have been evacuated in western Canada as fires rage across the region amid hot weather and high winds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Doctors say abdominal surgery on Pope Francis was a success

June 7, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Ukraine offensive ‘broke’ Russian lines: Prigozhin

June 7, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

France’s last surviving D-Day commandos join the anniversary of the beach landing

June 6, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

3 min read

Raquel Levis Drops A Bombshell About Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval – Deadline

June 8, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

After a delay, ULA lights up a Vulcan Centaur rocket for the first time at Cape Canaveral – Orlando Sentinel

June 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

One person dies, others are injured after a car crashes into a subway in RI

June 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Summer Games Festival and E3 2023 schedule, dates, and what to expect

June 8, 2023 Len Houle