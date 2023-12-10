A French warship shot down two drones from Yemen in the Red Sea

Houthi rebels in Yemen have been carrying out several attacks targeting the Jewish state since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

A French warship shot down two drones on a nighttime patrol in the Red Sea off Houthi rebel-held northern Yemen, which threatens to disrupt traffic along the strategic sea route as part of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The General Staff of the Armed Forces pointed out in a press release that the multi-mission warship Languedoc, operating in the Red Sea, shot down these drones.

“Interference and destruction of these two threats are characterized» It took place during the night from Saturday to Sunday, near Hodeidah, a port in northern Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels, about 110 kilometers from the Yemeni coast. The latter threatened on Saturday to attack any ship sailing towards Israel in the Red Sea unless the people of the Gaza Strip received urgent aid.

In a statement posted on social media before the French announcement, the Houthis said they “Prevent ships from going to the Zionist Organization» If the residents of the Palestinian territories, bombarded by Israel for two months, do not receive humanitarian aid such as food and medicine.

Hamas, the member it calls “axis of resistance» Against Israel, especially the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Houthis, welcomed the decision.Bold and daring» Yemeni rebels. “We call upon the Arab and Muslim countries to use all their capacities based on their historical responsibilities and heroism to lift the blockade of Gaza.», added Hamas in this press release.

“Naval Headquarters”

The Houthis’ latest warning comes amid rising tensions in the Red Sea since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, prompted by the Palestinian Islamist movement’s deadly attack on Israeli soil on October 7. In response, Israel bombed the Gaza Strip, which had been under siege since October 9. Humanitarian aid is tricky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is a “Horrible humanitarian situation“.

However, regardless of the flag under which ships sail or the nationality of their owners or operators, bound for Israel “become a legitimate target for our armed forces», assess the Houthis. everything”Ships or carrying goods bound for Israel» Israelis are not welcome in the Red Sea, a strategic area between Northeast Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

On the Israeli side, Tzachi Hanegbi, head of the National Security Council, said a “Naval Headquarters“. “As this is an international problem, if the world does not resolve it, we will take steps to end this naval blockade“, he warned. Last week, the Houthis attacked two ships off the coast of Yemen, including one with a Bahamian flag, which they claimed belonged to the Israelis. According to Washington, a US destroyer shot down three drones last week while providing aid to merchant ships in the Red Sea targeted by Yemeni attacks. knocked downA direct threat» For marine conservation.

On November 19, the Houthis seized the merchant ship Galaxy Leader, owned by a British company owned by an Israeli businessman. The Houthis continued to launch drones and missiles at Israel. Many of the devices have been intercepted by Israeli or US warships.