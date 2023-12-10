Hamas’s military wing has promised that no hostages will be released alive without an exchange of money

A French warship shot down two drones from Yemen in the Red Sea

A French warship patrolling the Red Sea overnight shot down two drones from Houthi rebel-held northern Yemen that are threatening to disrupt traffic along the strategic sea route as part of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

A multi-mission warship, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said in a press release Languedoc Shot down the drones that came towards her. “Interference and destruction of these two identified threats” The attack took place near Hodeidah, a port in northern Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels, about 110 kilometers off the Yemeni coast.

The latter threatened on Saturday to attack any ship sailing towards Israel in the Red Sea unless the people of the Gaza Strip received urgent aid. The Houthis said in a statement posted on social media before the French announcement “Preventing ships from sailing towards the Zionist Organization” If the residents of the Palestinian territories bombarded by Israel for two months still do not receive humanitarian aid.

Hamas, its member “Axis of Resistance” Those against Israel, especially those with Hezbollah and the Houthis, welcomed the decision “The Bold and the Courageous” Yemeni rebels. “We call on all Arab and Muslim countries, based on their historical responsibilities and in the spirit of heroism, to lift the blockade of Gaza”Hamas added in a press release sent to Agence France-Presse.