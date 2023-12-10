December 10, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Hamas’s military wing has promised that no hostages will be released alive without an exchange of money

Hamas’s military wing has promised that no hostages will be released alive without an exchange of money

Rusty Knowles December 10, 2023 2 min read

A French warship shot down two drones from Yemen in the Red Sea

A French warship patrolling the Red Sea overnight shot down two drones from Houthi rebel-held northern Yemen that are threatening to disrupt traffic along the strategic sea route as part of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

A multi-mission warship, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said in a press release Languedoc Shot down the drones that came towards her. “Interference and destruction of these two identified threats” The attack took place near Hodeidah, a port in northern Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels, about 110 kilometers off the Yemeni coast.

The latter threatened on Saturday to attack any ship sailing towards Israel in the Red Sea unless the people of the Gaza Strip received urgent aid. The Houthis said in a statement posted on social media before the French announcement “Preventing ships from sailing towards the Zionist Organization” If the residents of the Palestinian territories bombarded by Israel for two months still do not receive humanitarian aid.

Hamas, its member “Axis of Resistance” Those against Israel, especially those with Hezbollah and the Houthis, welcomed the decision “The Bold and the Courageous” Yemeni rebels. “We call on all Arab and Muslim countries, based on their historical responsibilities and in the spirit of heroism, to lift the blockade of Gaza”Hamas added in a press release sent to Agence France-Presse.

Last week, the Houthis attacked two ships off the coast of Yemen, one of which flew the Bahamas flag, which it claimed belonged to the Israelis. According to Washington, a US destroyer last week shot down three drones while assisting merchant ships in the Red Sea. “direct threat” For maritime security.

See also  LIVE - War in Ukraine: Another Russian train derails after explosion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

A French warship shot down two drones from Yemen in the Red Sea

December 10, 2023 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Real estate speculation fever grips Dubai

December 10, 2023 Rusty Knowles
7 min read

Abbas holds US “responsible for bloodshed” after their veto at UN

December 9, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a new photo on their 2023 Christmas card

December 10, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Bayern Munich’s crushing defeat in Frankfurt was bizarre, and it’s bad news for Manchester United

December 10, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

Zelda, “linguistic chaos,” and the challenges of bringing the “outer wilderness” to Switch

December 10, 2023 Len Houle
4 min read

Javier Miley’s inauguration as President of Argentina has led to the question of what kind of president she will have

December 10, 2023 Frank Tomlinson