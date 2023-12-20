Colorado judge declares Donald Trump incompetent

The former president and the Democratic primary candidates will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, a spokesman for him announced.

The Colorado Supreme Court declared Donald Trump unfit for president on Tuesday, December 19, in a ruling that affected this Midwestern state. By a majority of four judges out of seven, the court upheld the former president’s first instance decision. “Given to a rebel on January 6, 2021”. That day, hundreds of Joe Biden’s supporters stormed the Capitol to block his presidential certificate of victory. The Colorado Supreme Court, contrary to its decision in the first instance, held that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, invoked to invoke Donald Trump’s impeachment, actually applies to a president.

judges, “Aware of advancing into unknown territory”, In view of the 2024 presidential election, Colorado asked election officials to remove the billionaire’s name from the Republican primary ballot, but the state Supreme Court stayed the ban. Until Jan. 4, the deadline to verify primary ballots. “If an appeal is made to the Supreme Court [fédérale] “Before this suspension expires, it will remain in effect and the returning officer must place President Trump’s name on the 2024 primary ballot until he receives any injunction or order from the Supreme Court.”According to their judgment.

Donald Trump has been targeted by several trials in 2024

A spokesman for Donald Trump immediately announced that the former president would appeal to the US Supreme Court. Pending a possible decision by the nation’s Supreme Court, observers are hoping Donald Trump’s name will be on the ballot in Colorado on March 5. During this “Super Tuesday,” about fifteen states will be voting in their Republican primaries.

The billionaire is currently leading his party’s voting intentions for the primaries, according to the site’s poll aggregator. Five thirty eight. However, his campaign risks being derailed by the hearings he is due to appear in 2024. Notably, he was prosecuted by federal prosecutors for “conspiracy against the United States” for his involvement in the attack on the Capitol. The hearing is scheduled to begin in Washington on Monday, March 4, ahead of “Super Tuesday.”