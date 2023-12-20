December 20, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Colorado judge declares Donald Trump incompetent

Colorado judge declares Donald Trump incompetent

Rusty Knowles December 20, 2023 2 min read

The former president and the Democratic primary candidates will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, a spokesman for him announced.

Published

Update


Reading Time: 2 min

Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa (USA) on December 19, 2023. (Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/AFP)

The Colorado Supreme Court declared Donald Trump unfit for president on Tuesday, December 19, in a ruling that affected this Midwestern state. By a majority of four judges out of seven, the court upheld the former president’s first instance decision. “Given to a rebel on January 6, 2021”. That day, hundreds of Joe Biden’s supporters stormed the Capitol to block his presidential certificate of victory. The Colorado Supreme Court, contrary to its decision in the first instance, held that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, invoked to invoke Donald Trump’s impeachment, actually applies to a president.

judges, “Aware of advancing into unknown territory”, In view of the 2024 presidential election, Colorado asked election officials to remove the billionaire’s name from the Republican primary ballot, but the state Supreme Court stayed the ban. Until Jan. 4, the deadline to verify primary ballots. “If an appeal is made to the Supreme Court [fédérale] “Before this suspension expires, it will remain in effect and the returning officer must place President Trump’s name on the 2024 primary ballot until he receives any injunction or order from the Supreme Court.”According to their judgment.

Donald Trump has been targeted by several trials in 2024

A spokesman for Donald Trump immediately announced that the former president would appeal to the US Supreme Court. Pending a possible decision by the nation’s Supreme Court, observers are hoping Donald Trump’s name will be on the ballot in Colorado on March 5. During this “Super Tuesday,” about fifteen states will be voting in their Republican primaries.

See also  Russian bombing in Dnipro kills at least 40, EU condemns as 'war crime'

The billionaire is currently leading his party’s voting intentions for the primaries, according to the site’s poll aggregator. Five thirty eight. However, his campaign risks being derailed by the hearings he is due to appear in 2024. Notably, he was prosecuted by federal prosecutors for “conspiracy against the United States” for his involvement in the attack on the Capitol. The hearing is scheduled to begin in Washington on Monday, March 4, ahead of “Super Tuesday.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

LIVE – Israel-Hamas war: Palestinian Islamic Movement leader in Egypt on Wednesday to discuss ceasefire

December 20, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

How Scattered Islands Become a Global Natural Laboratory

December 19, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Kim Jong-un threatens the US after firing his most powerful missile yet

December 19, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Kanye West has listed his Malibu beachfront home for $53 million

December 20, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

This cat video is out of this world, and NASA used a laser to send it to Earth: NPR

December 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Why Jerry Rice wants Christian McCaffrey to break 49ers TD record – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

December 20, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

The success of Legendary Edition convinced the lead writer of Mass Effect to leave BioWare

December 20, 2023 Len Houle