LIVE – Israel-Hamas war: Palestinian Islamic Movement leader in Egypt on Wednesday to discuss ceasefire

Here’s the news surrounding the war between Israel and Hamas in the last 24 hours:

– Hostage video released. Hamas released a video on Monday showing three elderly Israelis being held hostage in the Gaza Strip after the October 7 attack. The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades video, titled “Don’t Let Us Get Old Here,” shows three bearded men sitting on chairs, one of them sending a message to Israeli officials. liberation According to Israeli media, the three hostages shown in the video are between 79 and 84 years old and belong to Kibbutz Nir Oz.

– Hamas downplays Israel’s invention. The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it had discovered Hamas’ “biggest tunnel” under the Gaza Strip, which it says stretches more than four kilometers, with one mouth located 400 meters away. The point between the Palestinian Territory and Israel. The Palestinian Islamic Movement on Monday downplayed the discovery, saying the underground passage was built for a “mission” which was carried out “successfully”.

– Food trucks in Gaza. Private sector trucks that are not part of a humanitarian convoy have entered the Gaza Strip, US diplomacy said on Monday, the first time the war has been welcomed since the start of the war. Seeing “not only humanitarian aid but also commercial goods that can be sold in shops and markets” entering the border is “an important step in improving the lives of Palestinians in Gaza,” he said. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters. Trucks mainly carrying food items passed through the Rafah crossing point.

– American aid. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington would “continue to supply” weapons and ammunition to Israel. “We will continue to provide Israel with the equipment it needs to defend your country, including the Prime Minister, critical weapons, tactical vehicles and air defense systems,” Lloyd Austin was quoted as saying in a statement. Benjamin Netanyahu of the Israeli government.

– A collective call for a ceasefire. About ten international NGOs called on Monday for an “immediate and lasting ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip due to the “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe”. “Our call for a ceasefire now is collective and global,” said Oxfam, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Doctors of the World (MDM), Handicap International, Action Against Hunger, First International Emergency (PUI), Secours Islam France, International Federation for Human Rights, Amnesty International. and the Catholic Group Against Hunger and Development (CCFD-Terre Solidaire).

– UN votes await. A Security Council vote on the situation in Gaza, scheduled for Monday, was postponed until Tuesday. The United Arab Emirates requested the postponement of the vote on the appearance of a new draft resolution aimed at ending hostilities that would allow access to humanitarian aid.