November 18, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Thionville. After discovering the successful combination of lotto player pockets 2 million jackpot

Rusty Knowles November 18, 2021 1 min read

In September 2021, he checked the numbers 12, 26, 31, 37, 40 and 3 as lucky numbers.

This is actually the successful combination of the Monday lottery on September 27, with the exact 2 million and two euros. According to the special site tirage-gagnant.com , A father of the lucky winner, would have described himself as “a black cat” in general when he handed over his prize at the Francis des Geeks campus.

“Like the Monsieur Boss de”, as he called himself, he saw his life change overnight through pocketing. Jackpot of the day. “This gain gives me peace of mind for my children’s study and for my loved ones to travel to the snowy plains,” he declared.

