Wood, cocoa, soy, palm oil … Europe wants to ban these products because they promote deforestation

Many products that contribute to deforestation may be banned from importing into Europe.

Responsible for 16% of the world’s deforestation, imports to the EU of commodities such as palm oil, soybeans, beef and timber are at the crossroads of the European Commission.

A project praised by environmental NGOs was presented by Europe on Wednesday and will target products derived from two raw materials (palm oil, wood, cocoa, coffee, soy …) (furniture, leather …). The bill would first require companies selling certain products in the EU market to identify their origins and show that they are not associated with deforestation or deforestation.

The European Parliament will look into the matter next year in order to pass legislation as soon as possible.

After December 2020, there will be priority targets for raw materials to be marketed in Europe from deforested land. According to the European Commission, the project will reduce CO2 emissions by at least 31.9 million tons each year.

Greenpeace in particular saw this in the bill A “luminosity” NGO. “Savannas and wetlands, which are vital for climate change and biodiversity, will not be protected,” he said.

An important first step, but not enough for environmental NGOs, is to not fail to put pressure on MEPs to tighten the bill.