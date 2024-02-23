A meteorite was spotted in the sky of parts of the Pittsburgh area The meteorite was also seen from Virginia to Canada Updated: 5:45 PM ET on February 22, 2024

March days. These points are really accurate, honestly. Well, Jeff, thank you. We want to move on now to the overnight sky scene, where a meteor has been spotted from Virginia to New York. And even in some parts of eastern Canada, including here in Western Pennsylvania. correct. Meteorologist Brian Houghton, Jr. explains local reports as learning about the meteorite's path. The sky over western PA was lunar observed by a meteor last night just before 7:00. Take a look at this viewer video sent from their RING camera in New Brighton, Beaver County. The video shows the bright line of light moving across the horizon. Several reports from our area at the same time indicated seeing the fireball, including Morgantown and Ligonier. Another video from Virginia also shows the meteor as it moves across the sky. The American Meteor Society reports the highest concentration of sightings from northern Virginia and Maryland. In fact, more than 200 meteor sightings were reported Wednesday night. Based on the findings and opinions from the video, the American Meteor Society believes the meteorite moved from southwest to northeast across western Pennsylvania before eventually disintegrating in the atmosphere somewhere over Pennsylvania. A meteorite moving through the atmosphere is not a rare event, AS. We see more than 48 tons of debris entering our atmosphere every day. now. It is rare for one of these to become bright enough to be classified as a fireball. meteorite. It happened last night, and it's rare for one of those meteors to reach Earth when it does