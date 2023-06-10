A new James Webb Space Telescope image shows 45,000 galaxies

The James Webb Space Telescope revealed 45,000 galaxies in this image, hundreds of them never seen before. NASA, ESA, CSA, Brant Robertson (UC Santa Cruz), Ben Johnson (CfA), Sandro Takela (Cambridge), Marcia Rick (University of Arizona), Daniel Eisenstein (CfA)

The James Webb Space Telescope has released a recent image containing 45,000 galaxies.

About 700 of these galaxies are new discoveries and some of them are among the smallest ever observed.

New galaxies are helping scientists unlock the mysteries of our early universe like never before.

If you have a lot of time on your hands, you can count 45,000 galaxies on this one New image From the James Webb Space Telescope.

What you see here is not a random area of ​​space.

It’s actually a very famous area called the Great Observations Origins Deep Survey, or goods. Astronomers who want to spy on The first stages of our world come here to search.

Scientists have been studying commodities for years using various tools, including Hubble Space TelescopeAnd Chandra X-ray ObservatoryAnd Spitzer Space Telescope, For example but not limited to.

But JWST is by far The most powerful telescope to turn its sights on the goods. And the results show it. This recent image from Webb offers astronomers an unprecedented and detailed look through time.

said astronomer Kevin Hainline of the University of Arizona statement. “Now, we can see that some of them are extended objects with visual structure.”

And JWST didn’t stop there.

The James Webb Space Telescope is discovering hundreds of new galaxies

The James Webb Space Telescope studies the hearts of galaxies, like this one, to better understand star formation. ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, J. Lee, and PHANGS-JWST Team./J. Schmidt

Find out JWST too 700 new galaxies in the goods. Moreover, these unprecedented galaxies are some of the youngest ever observed, dating from between 370 million and 650 million years after the Big Bang.

The Space Telescope Science Institute said statement.

With hundreds more galaxies to study in unprecedented detail, thanks to JWST, astronomers are learning that galaxies in our early universe were much more turbulent than previously thought.

In particular, by studying the light signals of these young galaxies, astronomers have discovered something they did not expect: powerful emission lines.

Endsley said in the book statement. “These early galaxies were very good at forming hot, massive stars.”

Ultimately, the results will help astronomers solve a bigger mystery of our early universe called The era of reionization.

What caused the era of reionization?

The era of reionization is a defining moment in the history of our early universe that scientists are still trying to understand. NASA, European Space Agency, Canadian Space Agency, Joyce Kang (STScI)

This critical period occurred More than 13 billion years agowhen our universe became transparent, enabling us to see the surrounding universe as it is today.

Before the era of reionization, the researchers found, the gas between galaxies was largely opaque. Therefore, astronomers cannot look beyond this point in time because their view is essentially obscured.

The reason for this drastic change is not clear. Some have suggested that the credit goes to supermassive black holes.

But these new results from JWST suggest that an explosion of hot, massive star formation in young galaxies could have been the main driver.

Webb’s observation of GOODs is part of the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey, also known as JADES.

JADES is one of the largest observation programs in the space telescope, and Data is still being received.