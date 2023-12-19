A new leak from Samsung reveals amazing decisions regarding the design of the Galaxy S24 phone

Updated December 18: Article was originally published on December 16.

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 family approaches, more attention is being paid to Samsung’s decisions on the heart of the new flagship smartphone.

After the decision to use a combination of Samsung’s Exynos system and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon system-on-chip, the community was hoping that Samsung would offer a performance increase for its chips.

Update: Sunday, December 10. With all 2024 smartphones rolling out AI-based features, powerful specifications will be needed to deliver fast and smooth experiences for natively running AI software. This also means that the software should be in the best possible condition.

Samsung will depend on Samsung Gauss AI software was recently announced These experiences are expected to include: Image editing, generative wallpaper, text generation and real-time translation tools. All of this and more requires training data, and this weekend’s announcement of a partnership with the Korea Institute of Communications and Information Sciences is an important addition to the data sets.

The partnership provides Samsung with 20,000 academic papers to train the generative model in Gauss. This may not help with image editing, but it will undoubtedly contribute to the larger language model that will support the creation and summarization of textual content on the user’s device.

The better the equipment, the better the results. Comparing Exynos and Snapdragon chips will be crucial as Samsung looks to create one unified AI experience.

Update: Monday, December 18. While many are looking to AI as the differentiator between smartphones in 2024, others will continue to use established criteria to decide on the best phone. That’s why news about the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera will matter more than AI when consumers and critics form their initial impressions.

The famous guide Ahmed Qwaider has published new details about Smasung’s approach to the camera for 2024. It looks like the biggest change will be to the default image resolution, with the South Korean company upping from 12MP to 24MP – and Apple has certainly coincidentally moved up to 24MP by default within the iPhone 15 family. .

On the hardware side, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with a 200-megapixel main lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

New details about the Exynos 2400 chip From the reliable site Tech_Reve, Samsung showed that its performance has jumped forward, but it is still expected to be lower than that of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The latter will power every Galaxy S24 Ultra model but only a select number of Galaxy S24 and S24+ models, depending on the region in which you purchase the new Galaxy S smartphone.

The biggest news comes with the GPU. Samsung is working with AMD, and the new Exynos’ capabilities are set to exceed those of the equivalent A17 Pro chipset found in the recently released iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Compared to the previous version, the latest Exynos is a thinner package with increased levels of heat dissipation. The latter should allow for more sustained performance.

One of the biggest advantages the Exynos 2400 has over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is that it’s cheaper…it’s cheaper.

Pricing leaked last week suggests that Samsung will move the prices of the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra to the Galaxy S24 family. With the prices of many key parts increasing (particularly the cost of memory and storage), returning to sharing Exynos and Snapdragon across the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models will help keep the bill of materials as low as possible.

The Galaxy S24 family, including the S24 Ultra and S-Pen, will launch in early 2024 at a “Galaxy Unpacked” event that is widely expected to take place on January 17.

