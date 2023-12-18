Texas Roadhouse customers scramble for cash after server forgets bill

Sometimes it can be difficult to get a waiter’s attention in a busy restaurant, especially if the restaurant is understaffed or has several large tables at once.

When less attention is paid to customers in such situations, some tend to leave a very small tip, not leave a tip at all, or even leave without paying for the meal in the first place. Many people have previously taken to TikTok to share their dining concerns and rush because their server or other service staff didn’t deliver their bill within a reasonable time frame.

However, a group of Texas Roadhouse patrons showed their attempt to rectify the situation, by scrambling to raise enough cash to cover their bill so they could leave with a clear conscience.

In a video posted by user Addison (@addisonleigh22) on TikTok that has attracted over 183,000 views on the platform, she and her friends are seen pooling their cash resources together to pay their bill, as the waitress at Texas Roadhouse never brought their bill. The video is set to the song “Just a Girl” by No Doubt.

“When the waitress forgot about us, we had to pay the bill using random cash we had in our wallet,” a text clip shown in the video reads.

In the caption, Addison wrote, “At least the meal was free,” suggesting that the restaurant may have set the table due to their service — or that diners didn’t pay. The Daily Dot was unable to contact Addison about the video due to the poster’s privacy settings on TikTok.

The practice of eating and rushing ranges from a minor infraction to a full misdemeanor Depending on the situation in which it occursbut is generally viewed as theft of services.

Overeating and rushing is a common problem for many servers, and many have taken to TikTok to share the real-life effects of doing so. A waitress at the counter invited a customer to dine in and eat a $2.18 bowl of soup, writing that she would rather smuggle it to them than leave them to deal with the unpaid bill.

“To everyone who sat at my table and didn’t want to pay their bill until they got to eat and ran off… you probably shouldn’t eat out if you can’t afford $2.18,” user @kenzietg_23 wrote in the text overlaid above the video.

“Literally $2.18, as you can afford it,” she adds in the caption [have] “You just asked me to give you soup.”

In another case, a waiter discovered her large party had paid nearly $600 as she tried to leave the restaurant without paying. I was able to contact law enforcement and have them arrive in time to catch up.

She said the large party began ordering multiple drinks and reached a point of hostility that prompted her and her manager to refuse to serve any more alcoholic beverages to the table. In response, they try to eat dinner and rush off.

She said that the authorities contacted the family and found that they could only pay half of their bill. She surmised that the family never intended to actually pay their bill.