A referendum on the removal of Governor Gavin Newsom was set for September 14

2021, Wednesday, June 30, in Carlspot, California, posters calling for the dismissal of Gavin Newsome. MIKE BLAKE / REUTERS

Gavin Newsom will decide his fate on September 14th. California voters set to vote on Thursday 1 to vote on the removal of a Democrat governor prompted by a petition that has collected more than 1.7 million signatures.There is July.

There is a precedent in all memories: thanks to a similar referendum Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected Republican in 2003 as President of the most populous state in the United States.

Like the other twenty U.S. states, California allows disgruntled voters to regulate “Remember the ballot” Change the governor. To this end, they must collect the signatures of at least 12% of the electorate in the previous election. This threshold has been reached.

Gavin Newsom is an option

“I believe I have chosen a fair and just date for this election.” who “Gives officials time to prepare and inform voters”, California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalkis told Agencies France-Presse (AFP) in a statement. However, candidates who have not been notified of this date are taking some time to get to know themselves.

Among them, Caitlin Jenner, a transgender personality and member of the Kardashian clan, defends the colors of the Republican Party, as do many other candidates. No known Democrats have made progress so far.

According to opinion polls conducted by the California Public Policy Institute in May, Mr Newsom has a good chance of retaining his position: only 40% of those who said they would vote favored the removal of Gavin Newsom and the majority (54%). ) Consented to his action. California voters also voted overwhelmingly for the Democratic camp in the last election.

