Elsa will turn into a hurricane and Martinique can be kept awake

Hurricane Elsa intensified this Friday morning (July 2, 2021) as it approached the southern Lesser Antilles as a Type 1 hurricane.

Martinique 1st

•

Elsa is on par with Barbados this Friday morning (July 2, 2021) and has strengthened slightly over the past 1 hour to become a Type 1 hurricane, Refer to American experts.

With strong winds blowing over 100 km / h, rainfall passes south of the Martinique and moves northwest over the region.

Areas from the Atlantic Coast, the Dominica Canal, the Saint-Lucy Canal to the Ances de Arlette may be affected by localized submergence due to sea invasion of some nearby beaches or roads. The fainting of the boats is in danger of slipping. From the Gulf of Fort de France to the northern Caribbean, the expected holes are of lesser importance, but unusual waves are possible. Lamentin Meteorological Center

Since yesterday, Martinique has been on the alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, waves and submergence in seawater, but due to the strength of the event, It is not excluded that the area was placed in a hurricane with orange alert before noon.

Behavioral counseling

Baths, Divers, Fishermen and Walkers:

Avoid sea voyages, swimming and recreational water activities.

Beware of beaches: Beware of rollers and breaking waves!

Boats and Maritime Professionals:

Protect boats by giving them shelter or by pulling them out of the water

If you have to be aboard, be especially careful when traveling and wear emergency equipment.

Be especially careful if you have to go out to sea.

At sea, take all precautionary measures to ensure your safety if you fall into the water

Coastal People:

If you live at sea, be prepared to protect your belongings from being damaged by rising water or washed away by the waves. Watch the rising water.

By car, drive with caution, control your speed, and do not enter roads that are swollen or already flooded.