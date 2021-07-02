Elsa Lesser crosses the Antilles curve during the Class 1 hurricane phase.

La Desirate risks swelling and is at greater risk of drowning than other parts of the Guadeloupe archipelago. So the island is kept in orange alert, while yellow alert is maintained, for the rest of the area. Elsa is currently at St. Vincent level.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced the strengthening of Elsa on Friday morning, July 2, 2021; Yesterday’s tropical storm has turned into a Type 1 hurricane today.

Moving west-northwest, the event travels at a speed of 44 km per hour, currently crossing the Lesser Antilles curve between Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Barbados is also severely affected by this system.

It is located 300 km south of Guadeloupe.

Forecast for Guadeloupe

The Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Bartholomew are on yellow alert, “Heavy winds, tidal surges, heavy rain and thunderstorms“, Except for the island La Desirat, placed in Orange Vigilance Also, the risk of swelling and drowning.





© Meto France

The effects of Elsa, in our archipelago, strengthen the wind, widen the ocean, and cause the possibility of heavy rainfall, resulting in the formation of spiral bands around the event.

Wind This afternoon, from the east, then in the east-southeast, it will reach speeds of 80 to 90 km per hour, with an average speed of 40 to 50 km per hour, even at sea and altitude of 50 to 60 km per hour, and 110 km per hour in relief.

An improvement is expected from this evening, with weakening east-southeast winds of 30 to 40 km / h, and then 20 to 30 km / h at the end of the night, i.e. a more classic walk.

This Friday afternoon we will take stock of the recorded air gases:

88 km at Bailiff;

83 km at Point-Noir;

79 km at La Desire;

Crosspore, 75 mph at Cross Morn.

At 72 km / h. அவு ரைசெட்;

70 km at the Grand-Battle.

The sea Expands continuously under the influence of wind. It formed a narrow, low-energy east-southeast swell that circled the exposed beaches (at a depth of 3 to 4 meters), mainly until this afternoon and early morning.

The fainting of the boats will be demanded. Extraordinary ups and downs in the lower reaches of the coast and submerged waters can be seen in the following areas:

– La Desire, where there is a risk of invasion by sea of ​​some nearby beaches or roads;

– Mary-Calant, especially on the east and south coasts;

– Les Saints, especially the southern beaches;

– North and east of the Grande-Terre, from Point de la Grande-Viji to Point des Cetax;

– South of the Grande-Terre, Petit-gul-de Zac Marin and Cote d’Ivoire, from the tip of the Chattoks to the lighthouse of the Vieques castle.

Rain function The main one is concentrated in the south, but the vortex bands that form around the storm may worry us this afternoon, with very significant rainfall and thunderstorms resulting in significant accumulations. This risk of heavy rain decreases in the evening.

As a reminder, Orange Awareness says who, “Be very vigilant!“.

Sea voyages, swimming and recreational water activities should be avoided.

Boats and Marines are called upon to protect their boats, or they must wear emergency equipment if they have to stay aboard.

Coastal dwellers must be prepared to protect their property from being damaged by rising water or washed away by the waves.

In the car, we must travel with caution, control our speed and do not drive on swollen or already flooded roads.

Forecast in Martinique

In Martinique, however, warnings have already been issued for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic and the entire coast of Haiti as Hispaniola Island will be affected on Saturday.





© NHC

Much of Martinique has been placed in Orange Awareness,Heavy winds, tidal surges, heavy rain and thunderstorms“, Except for beaches exposed to the west-north-west, is mandated in yellow.

The hurricane, located 150 kilometers south of the area, will affect the island until noon.

In Font-Saint-Denis, winds were blowing at 142 kmph and 130 kmph in Woklin.