Germany considers border security to be “legal.”

“It seems fair to us to protect the outer border to prevent illegal crossings,” the German interior minister said.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer ruled on SundayProperEuropean countries, with the help of the European Union, are demanding the erection of barbed wire walls to prevent large-scale immigration because they want to protect its borders. Poland has demanded 350 million euros to mobilize thousands of soldiers on the border and build one on its border with Belarus.

When asked about the need for the ban, which was built by Poland, German Interior Minister Bildt said: “It seems legitimate to us to protect the outer border (EU, editorial note) to prevent illegal crossings.“Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have been trying to cross the border into migration since August, which the EU suspects have provoked Belarus in response to EU sanctions.

Polish border restrictions will be increased

As interior ministers of 12 countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and the Czech Republic, Slovakia) Lithuania also began the construction of barbed wire along the border with Belarus. The October 7 commission asks the EU to fund these constructions. On Friday, the head of the commission, Ursula van der Leyen, responded that the EU would not provide funding.Barbed wire and wallsBorders.

Horst Seehofer warned on Sunday that border controls with Poland would be tightened and that 800 strong police forces had already been sent. And “If necessary, I am ready to strengthen them further“, He assured. According to German Interior Ministry figures, about 5,700 people have been crossing the border between the country and Poland illegally since the beginning of this year.

On Saturday, a suspected kidnapper was arrested after 31 illegal immigrants from Iraq were found in a van near the Polish border.

The German interior minister, who has rejected the closure of Poland’s border, wrote a letter to his Polish counterpart Mariusz Kominski last week, suggesting that joint patrols on the border be increased in line with the growing number of migrants. Marius Kaminsky replied, “Poland will bring it.”Full supportFor such activities.