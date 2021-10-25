Russians have to go to Warsaw to get a US immigrant visa

Conflict continues over the size of the respective embassies between Washington and Moscow: the United States has stopped issuing immigrant visas to Russia, forcing Russians wishing to apply to travel to Poland.

U.S. diplomacy on Sunday justified the move, which was restricted by restrictions imposed by Russian officials. “Shame close to tragedy”.

“We will no longer issue new appointments for immigrant visas to Russian citizens in Moscow.”A State Department spokesman told AFP.

The appointments are being transferred to the US Embassy in Warsaw, he added, adding that the decision took effect on October 12.

On the Foreign Ministry website, Russia was added to the list of countries “Where there is no diplomatic representation in the United States, or the political or security situation is dangerous enough, it is uncertain whether limited embassy staff will be allowed to study.” Visa applications. Ten or more of the countries involved have Washington’s enemies or foes, such as Cuba, Iran, Venezuela or Syria.

“We know this is an important change for visa applicants“The spokesman who called called promised not to plan a trip to Poland before getting an appointment for an interview.

He admitted that it was not “The best solution”.

According to US diplomacy, it is “Russian government decides to ban US jobs” Local or Russian or third country employees who are at the beginning of this decision.

That “Seriously affects” To “Ability to provide diplomatic services”Because the US embassy had to leave with dozens of local staff.

“A very small number of embassy staff in Russia currently do not allow US citizens to guarantee regular visa services or assistance.”, A foreign ministry spokesman said.

For similar reasons, the issuance of regular work visas was already discontinued in May, but Washington has warned that other measures are possible this summer.

Overall, the US Embassy in Moscow will continue to provide only “Diplomatic or Official Visas”.

U.S. officials have “Clear” Their embassy system in Russia and “Turning a normal technological practice into hell for the 21st century”Russia’s diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a telegram on Sunday: “Shame close to tragedy”.

“It is a step towards families and loved ones, and these connections enliven the relationship between countries and their peoples.“, He added, condemned an attack “Freedom of movement”.

Several waves of cross-ejection of diplomats between the two countries have severely disrupted the operations of the respective embassies and consulates in recent years. Moscow and Washington continue to pass the buck.

This question was one of the three main topics discussed by US diplomat Victoria Nuland during her visit to Russia two weeks ago, however without allowing a solution to be reached.