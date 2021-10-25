Amnesty International leaves Hong Kong for fear of revenge

The NGO justifies this decision because the law on national security prevents him from “working independently”.

“It’s hard for us to continue to work in such an unstable environment.” Amnesty International announced the closure of its offices in Hong Kong on Monday, October 25. “This decision was taken with a heavy heart because of the National Security Act in Hong Kong., NGO President Anjula Mia Singh Pius explained in a statement.

“It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.” Anzula Mia Singh Pius, President of Amnesty International In a press release

Amnesty International has two offices in Hong Kong: its local branch will close on October 31 and its regional headquarters for Southeast Asia will close at the end of 2021. “LHis recent targeting of local rights groups and unions indicates that the authorities are intensifying their campaign to free the city from dissent., Regretted Anzula Mia Singh Pais.

At least 70 people, the city’s most prominent pro – democracy activists, have been charged under the law, most of whom are now expressing illegal political views. Dozens of unions and unions have destroyed themselves in recent months for fear of being harassed by the authorities.