Three children abandoned by their parents live with their brother’s body

Rusty Knowles October 25, 2021 1 min read

At their home, three children aged 15, 10 and 7, abandoned by their parents for several months, were found in a room with the body of a brother who had died a year earlier.

The parents of three children have been “abandoned” for months in Houston, USA, at a residence where the skeleton of a fourth child is located, the local sheriff said Monday.

Police said they found the children’s mother and her friend Sunday evening. At this point in the investigation, police believe the Harris County Sheriff, including Houston, tweeted that the parents had not “lived in the apartment for several months.”

Sheriff et Gonzalez, the eldest of three children, a 15-year-old boy, warned police that “it has been a year since his 9-year-old brother died and his body was in the room”. The sheriff told a news conference that the condition of the three children, who “lived in a very miserable situation,” was “horrible and tragic.”

The elder “does what he can to take care of others”, his two younger brothers, aged 7 and 10, he added. But two of the younger ones “showed signs of malnutrition and physical injury.” Three children were taken to the hospital for examination and treatment.

