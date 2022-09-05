September 5, 2022

In Canada, stabbing attacks in aboriginal communities have left ten dead and two suspects on the run

September 5, 2022

On Sunday, September 4, ten people were killed and many others injured during stabbing attacks in two isolated areas of Canada, including a large indigenous population, police said.

“We have found ten dead people in thirteen locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon communities in Saskatchewan” (Central Province), said Rhonda Blackmore, deputy commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, during a press conference from the provincial capital, Regina.

“Several victims have been injured, fifteen of whom have been taken to various hospitals so far”He added that the police are searching “Two Suspects” and conducted an investigation “Multiple Crime Scenes”.

The suspects have been identified as two men aged 30 and 31. Police forces were mobilized “They are completely” Mr. said to catch them.me Blackmore.

“Today’s attacks in Saskatchewan are horrific and heartbreaking” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. “My thoughts are with those who lost loved ones and those injured.”he added.

Research in a land area half the size of Europe

Police received the initial call at 5:40 a.m. local time when James Smith Cree Nation reported the stabbing, followed by others. A local state of emergency has been declared in the town of James Smith Cree Nation, population 2,500. Residents of the province of Saskatchewan have also been asked to stay home for safety.

Officials believe that “Some of the victims were targeted by the suspects, while others were attacked randomly”He stressed that it was too early to address the motive for these attacks.

Suspects were first reported in Regina, the provincial capital, 300 kilometers to the south. Later the alert and search spread to the neighboring provinces of Manitoba and Alberta, a vast area half the size of Europe.

See also  Algeria closes its airspace for Moroccan civilian and military aircraft

The Saskatchewan Health Authority told Agence France-Presse (AFP) it has implemented emergency protocols to deal with “Large number of critical patients”. “We can confirm that many people are being guided and supported at various sites and additional staff have been called in to respond to this situation.”She added.

The world with AFP

