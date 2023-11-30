France hopes Franco-Israeli hostage Mia Schem will be freed this evening

8:58

According to a new emergency report, at least three people were killed and six wounded, three of them critically, in a shooting in East Jerusalem.

“Two terrorists in a car, one armed with an M-16 and the other armed with a pistol,” opened fire at around 7:40 a.m. (6:40 a.m. France time), Jerusalem police director Doran Dorgeman said. Scene of the attack.

According to the Interior and Israeli Intelligence Minister, the shooters were two brothers, former prisoners in Israel and linked to Hamas.