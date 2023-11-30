France hopes Franco-Israeli hostage Mia Schem will be freed this evening
France hopes to release the Franco-Israeli hostage program this Thursday evening, BFMTV has learned from stable sources.
3 dead, 6 injured in shooting in East Jerusalem
According to a new emergency report, at least three people were killed and six wounded, three of them critically, in a shooting in East Jerusalem.
“Two terrorists in a car, one armed with an M-16 and the other armed with a pistol,” opened fire at around 7:40 a.m. (6:40 a.m. France time), Jerusalem police director Doran Dorgeman said. Scene of the attack.
According to the Interior and Israeli Intelligence Minister, the shooters were two brothers, former prisoners in Israel and linked to Hamas.
France is hoping for the release of the French hostage this evening
According to Qatar, a ceasefire was set up similar to previous conditions
The extension of the ceasefire is carried out under the same conditions as other suspensions, such as the cessation of military operations and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, a spokesman for Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement. , Majeed Al-Ansari.
He added that the ceasefire would take place “within the framework of joint mediation by Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States”.
East Jerusalem: 6 injured in shooting, some seriously
Six people were wounded in a shooting this morning in the Jewish settlement of Ramot in Israeli-occupied and annexed East Jerusalem, with police announcing that two “suspects” had been “neutralized,” Israeli emergency services said.
Megan David Adom, the equivalent of the Israeli Red Cross, notes that the alert came at 7:38 a.m. local time (6:38 a.m. French time) about gunfire “near a bus stop” in the Ramot area. Rescuers said “six people are being treated for injuries,” some “seriously,” and “the two suspects involved in the shooting were neutralized at the scene,” according to a police press release.
Israel says it has a new “list” of hostages to be released this Thursday
Israel says it has received a new “list” of hostages to be freed today Thursday from Palestinian prisoners under a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. It is currently unknown how many people have been affected and from which country they are.
Qatar has confirmed that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will be extended until Friday
Qatar, a key player in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, confirms the extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. He promises it will last at least until Friday or 24 more hours.
The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel will be extended
Israel’s Army X announced earlier on Twitter that the ceasefire with Hamas will continue this Thursday, while mediators continue their efforts. Hamas confirmed an announcement.
The Israeli military’s announcement was made on social media minutes before the 6 a.m. scheduled end of the cease-fire in Gaza.
Hamas is asking its fighters to prepare for fighting if the ceasefire is not renewed
Hamas has called on its soldiers to prepare for war if the cease-fire with Israel is not extended by 6 a.m. Paris time, our colleagues from Haaretz report, citing Reuters news agency.
A new group of hostages was released on Wednesday evening
Ten Israeli hostages and four mother hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza have arrived in Israel from Wednesday to Thursday night, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced.
Five of the Israelis are dual nationals, one Dutch, three German and one American. The Palestinian Islamic Movement and Israel are freeing ten Israeli hostages each day in exchange for three times as many Palestinian prisoners, as part of an agreement that expires Thursday morning.
Israel has released thirty Palestinian prisoners
The Israel Prisons Authority announced that 30 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons were released overnight from Wednesday to Thursday in accordance with a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
Among those released was 22-year-old Ahed Tamimi, who has become a prominent figure among Palestinians challenging the Israeli occupation.
If the ceasefire is not extended, the Israeli army is ready to resume fighting at 6 am
Israeli soldiers are “in a position” to fight again once the ceasefire ends, unless it is extended, Israeli army spokesman Doran Spielman announced on social networks.
Speaking to AFP, a source close to Hamas indicated that on Wednesday the Islamist movement had “agreed” to extend the ceasefire for “an additional four days” and release new Israeli hostages.
But later in the evening, a source in Hamas confirmed that the Palestinian movement considered the Israeli proposals “unsatisfactory”.
At this stage, negotiations are still ongoing.
