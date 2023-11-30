Russian Supreme Court Bans ‘International LGBT Movement’ For Extremism

With this decision, the court opens the way for legal action against any group that defends LGBT+ rights in Russia.

The Russian Supreme Court on Thursday, November 30, banned extremism “International LGBT movement», opening the way for legal action against any group defending LGBT+ rights in Russia, amid a conservative shift in the country.

Judge Oleg Nefedov ordered.Recognize the international LGBT movement and its affiliates as extremists and ban their activities on the territory of the Russian Federation.», according to AFP reporters on site. Oleg Nefedov clarified that this ban enters “Immediately“In force.

Punishment with rigorous imprisonment

The trial took place without a guardian, and there was no body namedInternational LGBT movement“Not in Russia, and because the case was closed behind closed doors”Secret“.

In mid-November, the Russian Ministry of Justice asked for it to qualify as an “extremist organization” and ban the “international LGBT movement,” without specifying which organization it was targeting.

Any public action related to Russia’s sexual preferences”Untraditional» may now be allowed “Terrorism», an offense punishable with rigorous imprisonment.

Until now, LGBT+ people “Propaganda”, according to officials, but no jail time.