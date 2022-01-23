At least 136 people have been killed in four days of fighting between Kurdish forces and jihadists

For the fourth day in a row, Fight between

Jihadists And strength

The Kurds Support from the International Coalition continued to rage this Sunday

Syria More than 130 people died with the balance sheet.

Thursday evening was triggered by a major attack by a jihadist group Islamic State (EI) Conflicts guarded by Kurdish forces against the Guaran prison (northeast), one of Syria’s largest home jihadists, have forced thousands of civilians to flee into the freezing cold. The attack was carried out by about 100 IS militants trying to free their comrades from the Hassake prison, part of a Kurdish-controlled area in Syria.

3,500 jihadi prisoners are being held in prisons

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), “77 jihadists and 39 Kurdish militants have been killed in four days, as well as” seven civilians “in the fighting inside and around the prison. This is the largest attack demanded by IS since the defeat of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria in 2019 with the support of the US-led International Anti-Jihadi Alliance.

“Fierce fighting erupted early Sunday morning. Kurdish forces are trying to regain control of the prison and neutralize jihadists in the surrounding area,” said OSDH, which supports the FDS International Coalition Air Force.

The jihadists relaxed

Members of the SDF were forcibly detained in and around the prison, searching for jihadists and calling on the public through loudspeakers to leave the area. One of the civilians running on foot said jihadists “enter homes and kill people.” Hamza Sweden, an 80-year-old woman, also escaped: “We are going to die of hunger and thirst”. And “we don’t know where to go now”. Thousands of people have fled their homes, according to Kurdish officials Prison.

The attackers said they had seized weapons and released “hundreds” of jihadists. More than 100 of the escapees were captured by Kurdish forces, but dozens are still fleeing, according to OSDH. Thousands of jihadists are being held in detention centers across vast areas of northern and northeastern Syria controlled by Kurdish authorities. Many prisons were originally schools, so they were not suitable for keeping inmates for long periods of time.

War since 2011

According to Kurdish officials, about 12,000 jihadists from more than 50 countries are being held in European and other prisons. Asking for their return for many years is also futile. Despite the failure, the IS was able to carry out deadly attacks using sleeper cells.

The war in Syria, provoked by the repression of pro-democracy demonstrations in March 2011, has become increasingly complicated over the years by the involvement of regional and international forces and the rise of jihadists. According to OSDH the conflict has killed about 500,000 people, destroyed the country’s infrastructure and displaced millions.