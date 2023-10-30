October 30, 2023

What do we know about a plane from Israel that hit an airport in Dagestan on arrival?

Rusty Knowles October 30, 2023 2 min read

This Sunday, October 29, when a flight from Israel landed, hundreds of anti-Israel protesters stormed the airport in the Russian city of Dagestan’s Makhachkala, prompting the intervention of security forces who closed the airport and evicted the protesters. .

Several dozen activists erupted on the roof and tarmac of Makhachkala Airport in the capital of the predominantly Muslim Russian republic of Dagestan this Sunday, October 29, upon the arrival of a flight from Israel in the evening.

About twenty people were injured and sixty were arrested

About 20 people were injured, two of them seriously, local health officials said.

Sixty people were arrested, the official RIA news agency reported, adding that police had identified 150 of the most extreme protesters.

In one video, a crowd of mostly young people can be seen running through the airport waving Palestinian flags, smashing windows and shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is great).

According to our colleagues Parisian, several demonstrators tried to check the passports of people leaving the airport in search of Israeli citizens before entering the terminal. One of them was seen holding a placard reading “No place in Dagestan for child killers”.

The airport remains closed till November 6

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, said its security forces had evacuated all protesters at 10:20 p.m. Moscow time (7:20 p.m. GMT).

Security sources told Reuters that passengers on the flight from Israel were “in a safe place”. Rosaviatsia said the airport would remain closed until Nov. 6 while a criminal investigation by Russian authorities was opened.

See also  An investigation involves an IMF director accused of pressuring Beijing to evacuate

The incident comes a day after a fire broke out at a Jewish center under construction in Nalchik, the capital of neighboring Kabardino-Balkaria, local emergency service representatives said.

Israel has called for the protection of its countrymen

Israel urged Russia to protect Israeli citizens and Jews following the airport incident. The Israeli ambassador in Moscow is in contact with Russian officials on the issue, and the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that any attempt to harm Israeli and Jewish citizens anywhere in the country would be taken “seriously.”

There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin. Russia has been trying to maintain contact with all stakeholders in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, but last week angered Israeli officials by inviting a delegation from the Palestinian Authority to Moscow.

