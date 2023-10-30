October 30, 2023

Palestinian Islamic Movement releases video of three women held hostage

Palestinian Hamas released a video of the three women on Monday, October 30 were given as hostages It was held in the Gaza Strip after the October 7 terrorist attacks. In this 76-second video, Hamas media broadcast with the caption “Zionist prisoners send message to many [Benyamin] Netanyahu and his government, three women sit on plastic chairs and face the camera. One of three calls to the Israeli prime minister to conclude a prisoner-release exchange with the Palestinian movement. Follow our live stream.

Rocket warning sirens sounded in Jerusalem. Sirens were followed by five blasts. The warning sirens come on the 24th day of war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas, as Jerusalem is located far from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest reports, 8,306 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to Hamas. TheFor their part, Israeli officials say 1,400 people in Israel have died in the conflict, most of them civilians.

The Israeli military said “dozens” of militants were killed overnight in Gaza. The IDF claimed the kill “Dozens of terrorists barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels” In this Palestinian territory. The plane, guided by troops on the ground, targeted a building “More than 20 Hamas terrorists inside”She made sure she hit it “More than 600 destinations” in 24 hours.

A new aid convoy in Gaza. Thirty-three humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday through the Rafah crossing point on the Egyptian border since the war began, the UN said. “While this increase is welcome, higher levels of assistance are needed on a regular basis to avoid further deterioration of the dire humanitarian situation, including civil unrest.”The United Nations underlines in its daily report on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

An occupied airport in Russia. In the Muslim-majority Russian republic of Dagestan, An airport was closed after the attack A crowd searches for passengers on a flight from Israel. The incidents were condemned by the Dagestan authorities, while the United States condemned them “Anti-Semitic Demonstrations”. According to Moscow, 60 “Active Participants” During these clashes, arrests were made and nine police officers were injured.

