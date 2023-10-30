Moscow accuses kyiv of meddling, Crimea bombed… update of the day

Moscow accuses Q of wanting it “reduce” The day after anti-Israel riots at an airport in Dagestan, relations between Russia’s various religious communities. On the front, Russian bombings in the Kherson region overnight from Sunday to Monday injured several people and killed an 85-year-old woman, local officials said in a telegram. Ukraine’s military says it fired US missiles at Crimea, and Russia says it shot down 8 of them. In terms of weapons, the Netherlands has announced that it will deliver F-16s to the Ukrainian military within two weeks. Here’s what to remember from the war-related news in Ukraine on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The situation in Ukraine on Monday, October 30. | Infographic West-France View Full Screen

Anti-Israel riots in Dagestan: Moscow blames Kyiv

Crowds of men occupied the tarmac and airport terminal of Makhachkala, the capital of the Muslim-majority Russian Caucasian republic of Dagestan, on Sunday evening amid tensions around the world linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. A flight from Tel Aviv of the Russian company Red Wings landed at 7 pm local time on Sunday, according to the specialized website Flightradar24.

There were these conflicts “Effect of Planned and Externally Conducted Provocation” kyiv played a role in this “Main and Direct”, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement. Action is targeted “reduce” Relations between Russia’s various religious communities, he added. In response to the violence, Vladimir Putin will lead a meeting on Monday evening “Discuss Western attempts to use events in the Middle East to divide Russian society”According to the Kremlin.

Ukrainian diplomatic spokesman Oleg Nikolenko condemned the attack. “Attempt to Shift Responsibility” over his country. The president of the Jewish faith, Volodymyr Zelensky, ruled on Sunday that these incidents have been proven “The Russian Culture of Hatred Against Other Nations.”

America ruled “absurd” Russia’s accusations on Monday. “I saw their comments blaming Ukraine and they are ridiculous […] Instead we think they should hold those responsible accountable.”State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

60 people arrested, nine police officers injured

The airport was damaged “significant damage”, its General Director explained. However, the Russian airline said it was able to reopen on Monday afternoon. Nine police officers were injured, two of whom were hospitalized, the Russian Interior Ministry said.

Police arrested 60 suspected attackers and more than 150 others Active participants in unrest have been identified, the Russian Interior Ministry announced, confirming that search operations were underway to identify all the attackers.

Ukraine says it attacked a Russian air defense system in Crimea

“Ukraine’s armed forces successfully attacked the strategic base of the air defense system on the western coast of Crimea”, the military’s Strategic Communications Center said in a telegram on Monday without further details. According to the Telegram Rybar channel, close to the Russian army, Ukrainian forces launched two US ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles around the village of Olenivka, located in Cape Darkhankhout (west of Crimea). Russian attempts to shoot down the missiles failed, but the strike did not cause major damage, Raibar assured.

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that it was destroyed “Eight Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles” Ukrainians targeting the peninsula. One person was injured by falling debris, said Mikhail Razvojev, the Moscow-appointed governor of Sebastopol.

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an explosion in Kherson

The city of Kherson was the target of intense shelling overnight, in which an 85-year-old woman was killed, the head of the city’s military administration, Roman Mrochko, said in a telegram on Monday.

A cemetery in the region’s Kindiyka village was targeted by gunfire, killing one person and wounding a 62-year-old man, regional governor Oleksandr Prokhudin said in a telegram.

Another missile attack in the morning hit an administration building and equipment at a shipyard in the Black Sea region of Odessa, local prosecutors said, injuring four workers.

7 people were injured when a shell exploded on the bus. “Currently, we know that seven people have died following a (bus) bombing in Kherson. Two men and five women”, Oleksandr Prokhutin also said that some of them were seriously injured.

Netherlands to deliver F-16s to Ukraine “within two weeks”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Monday that the Netherlands will supply F-16 jets to Ukraine. “Two weeks”.

“I was able to inform President Zelensky that the F-16s promised by the Netherlands to strengthen Ukrainian air defense will arrive at the training center in Romania in two weeks, which means training courses for Ukrainian pilots will start soon.He wrote in X.

Grain exports halved year-on-year in October

Ukraine’s grain exports in October fell to 2.15 million tons from 4.22 million tons compared to October 2022, according to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture on Monday. Reuters.

The decline followed Russia’s refusal to renew an agreement to export Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea and increased bombings targeting export terminals on the Danube.